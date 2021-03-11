Amari Rodgers Would 'Love' to Play For Father Tee Martin and Ravens

Former Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers says his versatility will make him invaluable to whichever team drafts him, and he is hoping that team is the Ravens.

Amari Rodgers is just one of many examples of why Clemson is currently known as 'Wide Receiver U.'

The versatile wideout from Tennessee, and first team All-ACC selection in 2020, competed in the annual Clemson Pro Day on Thursday, registering a vertical of 33.5, a broad jump of 10-8, and a blistering 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash.

After the event was over, Rodgers told the ACC Network crew that his one wish is to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, where his father Tee Martin, is currently the wide receivers coach.

"I would love to play for my father and the Ravens," Rodgers said. "That would be the perfect situation. I had the chance in high school to play for him, so now is the perfect time. So, you know, hopefully, God blesses me with that opportunity."

However, Rodgers said any team that ultimately decides to draft him is guaranteed to get a multi-faceted, dynamic player that can be used in a multitude of ways.

"Definitely comfortable in the slot," Rodgers said. "But the biggest thing with me is that I started at outside receiver until my junior year at Clemson. So I can play outside and inside. Then you saw today they put me in the backfield. So, this whole process I just been trying to show how versatile I am and how valuable I am. You can put me in different areas and let me make plays."

When asked if there was anyone he modeled his game after, Rodgers referenced Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry. Rodgers said he has spent a lot of time studying the former LSU standout, and loves everything Landry brings to the table.

"From watching and comparing myself to NFL players, I say right now Jarvis Landry is one person that I feel like play like," Rodgers said. "My mindset, approach towards the game is just like his. I watched him a lot, I studied his game and tried to take different things from his game and put it in mine and see if it works. But, you know, I just love his mindset, I love is grit, and I just love how when he touches the ball you know he's trying to score every single time."