Analysis, Predictions for Clemson Tigers Against SMU Mustangs in ACC Title Game
The Clemson Tigers and SMU Mustangs will be facing off on Saturday night with the ACC Title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
While both teams took a very different path to get here, this has all the makings of a great game on paper. With two strong offenses and two very good quarterbacks, it very well could come down to who has the ball last in this game.
The Mustangs have been perfect in the ACC this season, and nearly perfect overall, with just one loss by three points early in the season. On the flip side, the Tigers have three losses, with two of them being out of conference against top SEC schools.
On paper, this looks like it has all the makings of a fun game. Here are some staff predictions for who will walk out of North Carolina with an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
SMU 34, Clemson 27
The Clemson Tigers suffered a tough defeat during rivalry week to the South Carolina Gamecocks. But, they were lucky enough to make the ACC Championship Game with the Miami Hurricanes losing to the Syracuse Orange. They need a win to advance to the College Football Playoff and they will get one. The experience of Dabo Swinney will give the Tigers the edge over the 11-1 SMU Mustangs in a comfortable victory, adding a little more chaos for the committee to deal with.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 26, SMU 21
Clemson gets another shot at a final playoff push after faltering against their most hated rival this week. The Tigers don’t let the chance go to waste in Charlotte in front of what should be a very orange crowd.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
SMU 31, Clemson 28
The Mustangs are so stoked to be in the ACC title game that they're bringing Peruna, their miniature pony, for the game. SMU has played well in the eastern time zone, as they are 3-0 this season. Plus, the Mustangs played in a league title game last year, beating Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game at Tulane's home stadium. So, SMU is used to the hostility it is likely to encounter in Charlotte. Clemson has bounced back nicely from each of its three losses this season. But, SMU is the best team its faced in those bounce-back games. For Clemson, this is old hat. For SMU, this sort of opportunity is something the alumni have craved since the "death penalty" in the 1980s. The Mustangs are ready and they'll pull the win out late with a field goal.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
SMU 31, Clemson 28
The Mustangs have been a very good team all season and have beaten some quality opponents. With multiple wins against Top-25 teams, SMU is going to be a tough game for the Tigers. Clemson has had a good season, but haven’t proven that they can beat the best teams in the country. A great offense led by a strong running game should be enough for SMU to bring home the ACC Title in what could be a great game.