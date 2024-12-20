Analysis, Predictions for Clemson Tigers Against Texas Longhorns in CFP
The Clemson Tigers will be heading down south for their first-round matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.
This should be a fun matchup between two teams with contrasting styles of play. The Tigers will be looking to turn this game in to a shootout, while the Longhorns will be focused on limiting big plays with their exceptional defense.
As the ACC Champions, some might feel that Clemson is seeded too low at 12th, as they got the toughest draw against Texas. However, this is a Tigers team that can compete with anyone if their offensive is firing on all cylinders.
Here are some staff predictions for the exciting first-round matchup.
Kenneth, Teape, Staff Writer
Texas 27, Clemson 13
The Clemson Tigers were able to overcome the odds and earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff beating SMU in the ACC Title game. Their stay will be a short one, however, as they drew the Texas Longhorns. They had one common opponent this season; the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers are a different team than the opening week of the season but the Longhorns stifling defense will prove too much.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Texas 31, Clemson 13
Clemson makes their living on offense on big plays and Texas is the best in the country at limiting them. It’s a horrible matchup for the Tigers in a hostile environment, this one could get ugly.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Texas 31, Clemson 20
In the only quarterfinal game that will be played in decent weather conditions, that helps the Tigers. A sold-out Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium won’t intimidate the Tigers either. Texas wins this game because its offense is more versatile, it has more weapons at the skill positions and its defense is better than it’s been given credit for. Clemson is certainly better than it was when it lost to Georgia at the start of the season. But beating Texas will be at Georgia-like task. And on in which the Tigers will fall short.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Texas 28, Clemson 20
This could be arguably the toughest test of the season for the Clemson Tigers, as the Texas Longhorns have one of the best defenses in the country. With the running game being non-existent for over a month, it’s hard to believe that it will suddenly be better in this one. While Cade Klubnik has been great, he’s going against the best secondary in the country. The Tigers will find a way to make some plays, but will ultimately fall short.