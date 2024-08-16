Analyst Blasts Cade Klubnik, Says Clemson Needs to 'Get a Quarterback'
There has been some positive reports coming out of Clemson that suggest the offense could look a whole lot better this season compared to last year.
With Cade Klubnik entering his second season as the full-time starter, he will need to take the next step if the Tigers are going to compete for an ACC championship and get back into the College Football Playoff again.
Another good sign has been the emergence of Clemson's wide receiver room.
With two star incoming freshmen added to the mix and some of the veterans getting healthy, this should be a formidable attack when combined with Phil Mafah on the ground.
However, not everyone is sold on Klubnik.
ESPN's college football analyst Heather Dinich blasted the junior quarterback during an appearance on "Get Up," stating the Tigers are overrated.
"But they've got to get a quarterback. Cade Klubnik is back. Until we see offensive improvement, I don't see why there should be so much love for the Clemson Tigers," she said.
That is quite the statement.
While the former five-star recruit hasn't lived up to expectations yet, he still finished last year with 2,844 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, signaling there is talent there.
Saying Clemson doesn't have a quarterback is a major overreaction to what has taken place.
Yes, Klubnik needs to keep improving and turn in better results when they're in the red zone, but that could come in 2024 as he got to work under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for another offseason.
Dinich didn't stop there with her criticsm of Clemson, though.
"Why so much love for the Clemson Tigers? They had four conference losses last year, which is as many as they've had combined in the past six season ... People keep telling me their defense is going to be great – their defense is always pretty good," she added.
More and more people out there continue to think the Tigers won't be able to regain their status as one of the top teams in the country.
If Clemson can get consistently good play from their star quarterback, then this team will be in a prime position to prove those doubters wrong and make a massive statement.