Analyst Doesn't Believe Dabo Swinney Will Be With Clemson Tigers Long-Term
One of the most talked about Week 1 games was the matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. With two Top-15 teams matching up, many were hoping for a good game.
Unfortunately for viewers, the Bulldogs were able to handle the Tigers rather easily by a score of 34-3. In the loss, it became very clear that the offensive side of the ball is going to be an issue for the Tigers this season.
Clemson couldn’t get anything going against the Georgia defense, as the concerns about Cade Klubnik’s ability to be an elite starter in the league are becoming more and more real.
While the loss to the Bulldogs by no means ends the season for Clemson, it certainly didn’t create a lot of confidence for the team moving forward either. The defense for the Tigers hung in there against Georgia, but this might end up being an offense that is hard to watch.
With expectations being high for the program due to a lot of recent success, changes could happen if things don’t turn around.
Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Swinney not being with the Tigers long-term.
“Those playoff aspirations are still alive, although the juice that once surrounded the nation's best team is all but gone. That much is clear after the Tigers fell 34-3 to Georgia, but the sentiment has been building for a while.”
“Now, it faces a new reality. Dabo Swinney has refused to evolve in the era of NIL and the transfer portal, choosing instead to stick prominently with his recruited players. The result is a program that, while still ripe with talent, is falling quickly behind.”
If this was a few years ago, the thought of Swinney not being the Clemson coach because of his performance would have been laughable. However, the Tigers have not been the same team of late and if struggles continue, Swinney could take the blame.
The Tigers are coming off a very mediocre 9-4 season, in which they went just 4-4 in the ACC. Even with the expanded playoff, the Tigers aren’t going to be considered if they are .500 within their conference.
While there is plenty of time to turn things around this season, Clemson must improve. If they don’t, expect to see Swinney placed in the hot seat despite all the success that he has had and helped build for the program.