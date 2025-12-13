Five Clemson Tigers Receive Senior Bowl Invitations

With the regular season officially wrapped up for the Clemson Tigers , and as they prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State at the end of the month, the spotlight is starting to move to what’s next for several Tigers, including Senior Bowl invitations.

The Senior Bowl is essentially a college football all-star game where top seniors from around the country compete in front of NFL coaches and scouts, providing them with a final opportunity to enhance their draft stock before the draft.

This past Thursday, the new executive director of the Senior Bowl, Drew Fabianich, traveled to Tiger town to extend invites first-hand to multiple Clemson players.

In a video posted on the Senior Bowl’s X (formerly Twitter) account, Clemson signal caller Cade Klubnik , offensive tackle Blake Miller , linebacker Wade Woodaz and running back Adam Randall all received invitations from Fabianich.

We headed out to Clemson yesterday to drop off some invites 🐯



Thanks to Coach Swinney and the @ClemsonFB staff for having us out!#TheDraftStartsInMobile #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/DafJ2OyfMG — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 12, 2025

While he wasn’t in the video, defensive end T.J. Parker also received an invite with the Senior Bowl account, announcing that he has already accepted the invitation.

Parker is one of four Tigers to have already declared for the 2026 NFL Draft , which he did this past week. But, with an invitation to the Senior Bowl now in hand, he’ll have a valuable opportunity to reset the narrative around his draft stock.

A strong week of practices against top-tier competition could allow Parker to reintroduce himself to evaluators as the player who posted 11 sacks last season and entered the year as Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 overall draft prospect , in comparison to the late first-round pick projection that he holds now.

Another Tiger looking to reclaim lost momentum is Cade Klubnik. The 6-foot-3 dual threat entered 2025 as a Heisman candidate and a top-five draft prospect, according to Pro Football Focus .

However, his draft stock took a massive hit as Klubnik posted career lows since becoming a full-time starter, with 2,750 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also posted career lows on the ground of 74 carries for 107 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, like Parker, the signal caller will have ample opportunity to prove why he was such a highly-touted draft prospect entering this past season.

On the offensive line, Blake Miller put together another steady season anchoring Clemson’s front, starting every game at right tackle and allowing only two sacks and 16 pressures on the season.

While he isn’t viewed as a first-round lock, Miller has been widely projected as a mid-to-late Day 2 prospect , with the Senior Bowl offering a chance to solidify himself among the top linemen in his class.

Going back to the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Wade Woodaz was poised to have his best season in 2025 after a strong junior season, but things didn’t pan out exactly as expected.

He finished near the team lead in tackles with 70 and is praised for his versatility at the position, but struggled with his consistency in taking on blocks, space tackling, and overall strength against power. He’s projected as a late-round draft pick/undrafted free agent.

Rounding out Clemson’s senior bowl contingent is running back Adam Randall, whose versatility as a runner and receiver could play well in an all-star setting.

In his first year at the position in 2025, the former receiver had the best season of his four-year career, posting 157 carries for 779 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while adding a career-high 31 receptions for 246 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s projected as a late-round draft pick/undrafted free agent.

For all five Tigers, the week in Mobile represents a critical opportunity to make their case in front of NFL decision-makers.

The Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

It will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and be televised on NFL Network.