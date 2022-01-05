Are Clemson and Oklahoma Beefing?

When Brent Venables left as Clemson's defensive coordinator to become Oklahoma's head coach a month ago, there were many mutually nice words shared between the two sides.

It appears, however, that some of those good feelings might've subsided, especially after what happened earlier this week. Clemson lost defensive tackles coach Todd Bates to Venables' OU staff on Monday, just a few weeks after Bates received a $200,000 pay raise and the title of assistant head coach by Dabo Swinney.

Sources inside the program tell Clemson SI that Bates' move to Norman was unexpected. How it was received in the Clemson coaching office remains officially unknown, but there might be some evidence that the Tigers' program wasn't thrilled by it.

On Monday, former Clemson analyst Miguel Chavis, who went to Oklahoma to be an on-field defensive coach, put out a graphic on social media highlighting what the Tiger defense had done in terms of sacks and tackles for a loss under Venables from 2012-2021. Chavis also added a line about not "leaving the defense in South Carolina."

On Wednesday, Clemson's social media account sent a not-so-subtle message of their own.

Is that a response to the Oklahoma graphic? You be the judge, but it's certainly plausible.

And would it be a surprise if there is some beef between these two sides? After all, Bates left Clemson at an awkward time. It's hard to believe Swinney would give Bates a promotion and raise if he knew he was going to bolt for Oklahoma after the Cheez-It Bowl.

It's an odd time for Swinney and the program in general. After years of strong staff continuity, Clemson has lost co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to USF at the end of 2019, Venables after the regular season and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Virginia in December.

Bates is the only on-field assistant to join Venables, who did add analysts Chavis and Ted Roof. But that's not necessarily abnormal. How it all went down, though, is unknown, and a time for exchanging pleasantries appears over.

Unfortunately, Clemson and Oklahoma aren't scheduled to meet on the field until 2035. Maybe the postseason gods will make sure something happens before then.

Meanwhile. Swinney already tabbed former Clemson Tiger and Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason to replace Bates, and the current Swinney staff seems fired up with Wesley Goodwin at DC and a strong bowl performance from that unit behind them.

