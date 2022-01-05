Clemson to Hire New Defensive Coach

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to hire former Tiger Nick Eason as the Tigers’ next defensive tackle’s coach, ClemsonSI has confirmed.

According to sources, Eason is waiting to pass all the background checks before Swinney can announce him officially as his new defensive tackles coach. Eason will replace Todd Bates as the Tigers’ newest defensive coach after Bates and Oklahoma officially announced on Tuesday, he was joining Brent Venables’ staff in Norman as the Sooners' new co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach.

Eason comes to Clemson from Auburn, where he was the defensive line coach for one season.

With Eason coaching the defensive line, Auburn ranked sixth in the SEC against the run this past season, allowing just 126.9 yards per game. Auburn allowed just 3.5 yards per carry, which ranked third in the conference behind Alabama and Georgia.

Prior to Auburn, he spent two seasons coaching the defensive line for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. He also coached the defensive line for the Tennessee Titans from 2016-’17 and was an assistant defensive line coach there from 2014-’15.

Eason was also an assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL with four teams, including four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eason helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII as a member of the defensive front, and also played in Super Bowl XLV for the Steelers.

After being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2003, Eason went on to play three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2004-’06) before joining the Steelers. He left Pittsburgh in 2011 and played two seasons for the Cardinals before joining the coaching ranks in 2013 with the Browns.

At Clemson, Eason played in 47 games from 1999-’02, while starting 35 of them. He finished his Clemson career with 153 tackles and 15 sacks. He was a part of four bowl teams at Clemson, including one bowl victory in 2001.

Eason was a First-Team All-ACC selection for the Tigers in 2002.