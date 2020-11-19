SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Heisman Watch: As New Favorite Emerges, Clemson's Lawrence Still Isn't Out of Race

Brad Senkiw

Another week, another slip in the betting odds for Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson star quarterback was once the favorite to become the first Tiger in program history to take home the Heisman Trophy, but with three regular-season games left for his team, time is running out and he's only falling further behind in the race. 

Lawrence, who hasn't played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, took a tumble on many pundits' Heisman rankings after he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed another game because of virus protocol. He watched Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones, both quarterbacks, leap him in the odds listed on Betonline.ag last week.

None of those three QBs played last week. Clemson had an off week while Alabama and Ohio State had games postponed/canceled because of opponents' COVID-19 issues.

Now, a new contender has jumped them all: Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. The redshirt senior has been on a Joe Burrow-like tear through the SEC this season, throwing for 2,171 yards and a nation-best 28 touchdowns in just six games. 

He's completing 70.1 percent of his passes and has thrown just three interceptions on his way to becoming the +150 favorite, according to Betonline. Lawrence (+350) is fourth behind both Fields and Jones (both +225). 

"I think obviously that's something that you've got to perform and play well to be in the running for and it definitely hurt to not play for two weeks so I can see that side of it," Lawrence said this week. "But at the same time, no watch list, award list is going to change how I feel and the confidence I have."

Lawrence is right about time off hurting his chances, even though it's not something he can control. But you don't have to look far for an example of how finicky these odds and predictions can be. Trask actually missed three weeks of college football himself when UF had two games affected by COVID-19 and a bye week as well. 

So Lawrence certainty isn't out of the race in what's a disjointed college football season. Anything is still possible, and the player who plays the most games and/or racks up the most stats could very well win the popularity contest during the virtual Heisman presentation.

Had Lawrence not missed two games and had beaten Notre Dame instead of watching Clemson lose from the sideline, would he still be the favorite? Probably so. He'll need a strong finish and maybe his opposition to get a little unlucky. Regardless, Lawrence won't get caught up trying to win the award. He'd rather have another national title. 

"If I don't win it, the world's not going to stop," Lawrence said. "So it's really no, I guess, the biggest deal to me, to be honest, but it's obviously super cool and it's an honor (to be in the running) for folks on this team and playing well puts us in the position to win every week."

Besides, COVID-19 is going to impact this award in 2020 more than anything these guys do on the field it appears. 

Heisman Top-5

1. Kyle Trask

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Mac Jones

4. Justin Fields

5. Zach Wilson

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dabo Swinney Addresses Clemson Tiger Injuries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had the luxury of having one of the most injury-free teams each of the last five seasons. But like many things in 2020, that changed this season.

Zach Lentz

Florida State's Quarterback Room Takes Another Hit Ahead of Clemson Game

Florida State has now lost both James Blackman and Chubba Purdy ahead of Saturday's home ACC tilt against Clemson

Christopher Hall

Clemson in Unfamiliar Territory Heading to Florida State

Saturday represents unfamiliar territory for Clemson of late: a game following a regular season loss.

Zach Lentz

Boyd Helped Build the Program

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never forgets the players who helped build the Tigers into the program they are today — a national powerhouse and college football's new dynasty. But there is one player who he has a special affinity for when he thinks back on those players, his first quarterback, Tajh Boyd

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Father of Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Passes Away

Tim Boyd, father of former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd was airlifted to hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest following a minor medical procedure Tuesday morning

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Says College Football Has Been 'More Good Than Bad'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this disjointed year has given him a new perspective and appreciation for the game of college football.

Brad Senkiw

Former Tiger Receiver Reunited With Watson In Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face to throw to in Houston after the Texans signed former teammate Artavis Scott to the practice squad Tuesday.

Travis Boland

Swinney updates Injuries; Trevor Lawrence Returns

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been coaching the walking wounded for the last three weeks.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Football: CFP Picture Starting to Take Shape

The first set of College Football Rankings are set to be released on November 25 and it appears that there are currently twelve teams that still have a shot at getting into the four team playoff.

JP-Priester

Coaching Carousel Frustrating for Clemson OC Tony Elliott

With the firing of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, Tony Elliott's name is already being linked to the job, but the Clemson offensive coordinator says that head coaching opportunities are the furthest thing from his mind at the moment.

JP-Priester