Barrett Carter Has Heartfelt Message for Clemson Tigers After Playing Final Game
The Clemson Tigers saw their season come to an end in the first-round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns.
It was a solid season for the Tigers, as they were able to win 10 games, the ACC Title, and made the expanded CFP. However, in the matchup against the Longhorns, it was an uphill battle for Clemson.
Texas came into the game as one of the best programs in the country, and they certainly looked like it. The Longhorns were able to score 38 points and ran the ball all over the Tigers’ defense.
Overall, it was a bit of a disappointing season for Clemson on the defensive side of the ball. However, one of their standout players was linebacker Barrett Carter. The senior was a finalist for the Butkus Award and was a member of the All-ACC team.
It has been an outstanding career for Carter with the Tigers, but the game against the Longhorns will be his final game with Clemson. After the game, the talented linebacker spoke about his time with the program and his love for the college. Here's what he had to say via Will Vandervort of Clemson Insider.
“I know that you all wanted more from us and all the things, but the love is always unconditional,” the senior said. “I just hope that you all just keep supporting us and just I hope you all know just from me, now that I’m leaving here, I truly appreciate all of you all — Clemson University, the fans, the people, everybody, the students. You all have truly shaped me into the man I am today. I’m forever, forever grateful for my time. My experience was just like second to none and just immensely blessed that I called Clemson my home for the last four years. I just want to thank you all for that.”
The 22-year-old was a big part of the defense for the last three seasons, as he totaled at least 60 tackles during that span. Overall in his college career, he totaled 233 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
After an excellent career with the Tigers, Carter will now likely be heading to the NFL, as he is projected to be an early-round draft pick.
The loss of the senior linebacker will certainly be felt throughout the program, but luckily, Clemson has some good young players at the position to hopefully fill the void.