Barrett Carter: ‘We had eleven great days and three bad days’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Barrett Carter sounds a lot like his head coach. Clemson’s linebacker is a “Glass is half full” kind of guy, as opposed to “Half Empty.” That is the philosophy Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney lives by.

Granted, the Tigers’ 2022 football season did not end the way they would have liked it to, but they can’t look at the few negatives, as opposed to a season that saw them win another ACC Championship and play in the Orange Bowl.

“We had eleven great days and three bad days,” Carter said.

One of those bad days came in Friday’s loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, a game in which Clemson controlled in just about every category except one – the scoreboard.

“At the end of the season, you try not to think about the bad that really happened in the season,” he said. “You look back at the good.”

Carter admits he tries to build off the bad things and learn from the mistakes. But when he looks back at the 2022 season, he is going to think about all the good things they did.

“We did a lot of great things this season. Eleven wins, ACC Champions, that is a great season,” he said. “It definitely did not end the way we wanted it to, but we did a lot of great things this season. There is a lot to be proud of.”

He can be proud of the way the defense played in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers held the Volunteers 16 points below their season average. They forced five three-and-outs and had four sacks.

Tennessee punted a season-high eight times and was 3-of-13 on third down and had just 375 total yards, 138 yards below the season average.

“The seniors this year have taught me so much and I hated that I could not bring out a win for them,” Carter said. “I think they know we all competed, but I hate that we could not pull out the win.

“It was such a great group of leaders and a great group of players and all-around great men. I hate we could not pull off the win, but I am glad I got to play with these guys the last two years.”

