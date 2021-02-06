Bashaud Breeland is Excited For This Super Bowl Matchup

Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland answered questions from the media on Tuesday as part of the Super Bowl festivities.

Bashaud Breeland talked this week about his preparation and how the Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been able to find success this season leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

This season is the former Clemson Tiger’s seventh year in the NFL and his second with the Chiefs. One of the most talked-about topics at the press conference was how Breeland felt about facing off against Tom Brady and the Bucs' receivers. Breeland has had success against Brady the last few times they have faced off.

“It’s an honor to have two interceptions against him in my career, Breeland said Tuesday, “but he’s got a whole game, I wish I had his number. I feel like it’s a great matchup as far as their style of play and our style of play. I feel like it’ll be a dope matchup.”

This game will be Breeland’s second appearance in the Super Bowl. He said the Cheifs feel more confident this year after winning the championship last season.

“This year, you really see that we, we knew we were gonna be here,” Breeland said.

He believes a dynasty could be forming in Kansas City.

Breeland also took some questions about his personal life during his media availability. When asked what keeps him going, he explained that his kids motivate him and his high school coach keeps him sane. He later took a question about the Black Lives Matter movement that happened last summer.

“I’m glad to see people come together as one as we should have been doing," Breeland said.

It was a tough offseason for Breeland, who had a run-in with the law and was suspended by the NFL for the first four games.