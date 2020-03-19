Former Clemson Defensive Back, NFL Free Agent Bashaud Breeland Weighs in on COVID-19

Free agency can be a trying time — especially while in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus). Former Clemson defensive back, and former Kansas City Chief, Bashaud Breeland took to Twitter to ask his questions regarding the virus.



"Lysol can kill the corona virus [sic] but we can't find a vaccine for it?," Breeland wrote.



Breeland continued his Twitter exchange saying, "Everybody experts now of days should have been steps ahead gotta learn to strategize for the worst outcomes before the best."

"We have outbreaks every year wouldn’t u think we would keep studies going to prevent other viruses to come."

Breelands time pondering a cure for the coronavirus may be nearing an end, as his name has been linked to a return to Kansas City for another run at a second Super Bowl title.

Breeland signed a one-year $2 million deal. He ended up playing 82 percent of the defensive snaps and allowed a 48.4 completion percentage when targeted. Breeland finished the 2019 season with 48 total tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions — one coming in the Super Bowl.

From 2014-16, became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons. During the 2014 season, became the first Redskins rookie to finish a season with sole possession for the team lead in interceptions (two) since Fred Smoot in 2001.

It was only one month ago, that Breeland stated his desire to remain with the Chiefs.





"It's been a great journey for me, man. You know what I mean? I'm just enjoying the journey, you know what I mean? And when free agency hits, it hits," Breeland said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "If I'm back in Kansas City, I'm going to live life to the fullest. If I'm not, I'm gonna live it to the fullest. I'll cross that bridge when I cross it. But at this point in time, I'm looking forward to being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs."