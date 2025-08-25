Battle for NFL Draft's QB1: Klubnik vs. Nussmeier Headlines Week One Matchups
While rankings may change throughout the season, the current two top quarterbacks in college football are set to face off next weekend in the Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik and the LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier.
For NFL teams that already expect to need a quarterback next season, whether their quarterback is getting older or they have a bridge quarterback in place, this game should help determine who the top quarterback in the nation is heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, three dozen NFL scouts and four general managers will be attending Clemson’s season opener against LSU next Saturday.
As of now, Klubnik appears to have the edge on Nussmeier in the eyes of the national media, but opening the season against another top-ten team will be a true test for Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense to preview how the rest of the season will go.
Last season, the former five-star threw for 3,303 yards while totaling 33 touchdowns (third in the nation) and just five interceptions. Out of the quarterbacks in the top ten for touchdowns thrown, Klubnik’s five interceptions were the fewest on the list.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Klubnik is currently predicted to be the first quarterback selected in the upcoming draft, landing at No. 3 to the New Orleans Saints, whose offensive coordinator is Nussmeier’s father, Doug.
“Klubnik is a mechanically sound and accurate passer who accounted for 43 total touchdowns during his breakout 2024 season,” Yates wrote. “He lacks elite size at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, but he'd offer the Saints some stability at QB as they reset their roster.”
With projected first-round picks in both their receiver room and offensive line, Klubnik is surrounded by the tools needed to solidify himself as the top signal-caller in his class.
However, Nussmeier isn’t too far behind Klubnik in terms of draft status. Despite being passed up by his father's squad, ESPN currently views him as the second quarterback to come off the board, landing at No. 11 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Last season, he threw for 4,052 yards (fifth in the nation), accounting for 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
While Nussmeier has the edge in terms of passing yards, Klubnik threw for more touchdowns while still managing to turn the ball over half as much.
All eyes will be on the first SEC vs. ACC matchup of the year, and if both quarterbacks can replicate their performances from last year, fans and scouts could be in for an incredible game.