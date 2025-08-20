Five Clemson Tigers Land in First Round of ESPN’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft
With the 2025 college football season approaching, the Clemson Tigers enter the season with some of the nation’s top players on both sides of the ball.
Fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, the Tigers have reloaded with most of their top players from last season.
In a recent mock draft put together by ESPN’s Field Yates, five Clemson Tigers were projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Cade Klubnik, No.3 Overall
Last season, Klubnik established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football by throwing for 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Among all quarterbacks who threw over 30 touchdowns last season, Klubnik threw the least amount of interceptions.
“Klubnik would become the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Saints since Archie Manning in 1971,” Yates said. “Klubnik is a mechanically sound and accurate passer who accounted for 43 total touchdowns during his breakout 2024 season. He lacks elite size at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, but he'd offer the Saints some stability at QB as they reset their roster.”
Peter Woods, No.4 Overall
Woods landed just one spot behind Klubnik, which would make him the first defensive lineman off the board.
Last season, Woods finished with 28 combined tackles while making 8.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. During his true freshman season, he earned a Freshman All-American nod after totaling 26 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
“Woods is a chaos causer. He had just three sacks in 2024 after none as a freshman in 2023, but his game goes far beyond the box score; every opponent O-line had a plan for him on each snap last season,” Yates said. “He also has the positional versatility to line up and rush from multiple spots.”
T.J. Parker, No. 8 Overall
Last season, Parker earned Second-team All-ACC honors after racking up 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. As one of the most dynamic pass rushers in college football, Parker forms a lethal tandem on the defensive front alongside Woods.
“Parker brings a blend of versatility and pass-rushing nuance,” said Yates. “He is at his best as an edge rusher, but he has also shown the capacity to kick down to a 4i alignment (inside shoulder of the offensive tackle) and even drop into coverage.”
Avieon Terrell, No.15 Overall
Last season, Terrell earned a spot on the All-ACC team after making 58 tackles while catching two interceptions and breaking up 12 passes.
Now entering his junior year, Terrell is already quite experienced with 19 starts under his belt.
“Terrell has fantastic ball skills and a contagious confidence (it seems to run in the family),” Yates mentioned. “When opposing quarterbacks targeted Terrell in 2024, he allowed just 26 of 60 attempts to be completed and surrendered only two completions for at least 20 yards.”
Blake Miller, No. 31 Overall
Clemson enters the season with one of the best and most experienced offensive lines in college football. As a two-time All-ACC selection, the 6-foot-6 and 315-pound right tackle is viewed as the top prospect in the group.
“Miller is an experienced right tackle (41 starts) with very good movement skills and the lateral agility to stick with edge rushers,” Yates said.