Beamer: To Beat Clemson, Gamecocks Need to Play Even Better Than They Did Against Tennessee

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks enter this year's rivalry matchup looking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Clemson.

It's a series the Tigers have dominated in recent seasons, with South Carolina scoring just three total points over the past two games, which includes the 30-0 shutout win last year in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are coming in fresh off a 63-38 blowout win over Tennessee, though. A loss that dropped the Volunteers five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, and ended any hope Josh Huepel's team had of making the playoff.

The Gamecocks produced more than 600 yards of offense, with Spencer Rattler accounting for 438 through the air. It was by far the offenses most productive game of the season.

South Carolina also ran for more than 150 yards, despite missing running backs Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith, and if the Gamecocks are to pull off the upset this weekend in Death Valley, according to Beamer, it all starts with being able to run the ball.

"Huge," Beamer responded when asked the importantance of the ground game. "Clemson, they are going to do their best to not let Spencer have time and get comfortable back there."

"With their defensive line and the athleticism they have at linebacker, they are really, really good. I used the word disruptive about Tennessee's defense and they are, but these guys are a different level. We have to do a great job of being able to help Spencer and the number one way to do that is to be able to find a way to run the ball some as well. It is easier said than done against them because they are really, well talented and really well coached."

"Their group of defensive line and linebackers, every single one of them will play in the NFL."

Lloyd and Beal-Smith are both hoping to be back for the matchup with the Tigers.

"MarShawn and CBS both were out there at practice (Tuesday)," Beamer said. "Hopefully, when we come in tomorrow morning, they will have responded well to what they did in practice and feel good. When he came in on Sunday, he told me he was playing this week. He and CBS both did. Hopefully, they will continue to trend in the right direction because I know they both want to play. We are going to need them."

Saturday's game in Clemson will be the first time the two teams have met inside Memorial Stadium since 2018. The 2020 matchup was canceled due COVID-19, when the SEC played a conference only schedule.

Clemson's seven straight wins are the most either team have had in the long storied rivalry. It matches the seven-game winning streak the Tigers had back in the 1940s.

If South Carolina has any shot at getting back on the winning side in the rivalry, Beamer insists his team will have to play even better than it did in the win over Tennessee.

"We have to have a great week of preparation from our standpoint to give ourselves an opportunity to go play even better than what we did last Saturday. Our guys our excited about the challenge and excited about the opportunity. It is a great rivalry. I have been blessed to be a part of some of the iconic rivalries in college football during my coaching career and this one is right there at the top."