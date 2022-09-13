Beaux Time: Collins Details Next Step for Clemson Passing Game

Beaux Collins has been one of several bright spots for the Clemson offense through the first two games.

The sophomore wideout leads the team with 111 receiving yards, while his seven receptions are also a team-high, a number shared by freshman Antonio Williams.

Collins also leads the team with two touchdown catches and each time he gets into the end zone, it's "Beaux Time."

"It's just a celebration," Collins said of the saying. "A couple of my teammates last year say that around the facility. And like my dad, he hyped it up last year. It's just a celebration that came to mind. I used it the first touchdown I had so I kind of ran with it from there."

Now in his second season, Collins is more experienced and feeling more comfortable in his role in the offense, crediting much of that to his chemistry with starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"I'd say just chemistry," Collins said. "We've been playing together for, you guys know, a couple of years now. So it's just knowing where he's gonna put the ball sometimes. He knows where I'm gonna be. Just always having that relationship to where if a play breaks down, I'm gonna get open and I let him know that."

In the Tigers' 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday, the offense got off to a hot start, scoring touchdowns on five of its first six possessions. In the second half, though, things cooled off, as Clemson was never able to sustain drives, running less than 20 plays.

However, Collins and the rest of his teammates are choosing to focus on what the offense did well while blocking out any negativity from the outside regarding the second half.

"Just by not listening to it," Collins said. "You know, a lot of people have said that we didn't do as good as we should have against Furman. But we did a lot of great things, a lot of things that we haven't done in the past. There's still a lot of mistakes we need to clean up. I thought we did a pretty good job. We didn't really have the ball for a long time in the second half so we can put up as many points as we wanted."

Instead, Collins is focusing on what needs to be done for the offense, and the passing game, in particular, to take that next step.

"Just finishing the plays downfield," he said. "You know, in the first game, I had a couple of drops. There was a couple of drops this past game. Just staying after practice doing extra work and downfield throws. Getting back to the ball, high pointing. Those are ways that the passing game could really improve."

