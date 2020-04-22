AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Best-Case Draft Scenario For Terrell? Going Home Again

Brad Senkiw

Thomas Wolfe wrote the novel “You Can’t Go Home Again” in 1940.

Eighty years later, A.J. Terrell could disprove that theory.

When it comes to the best-case scenario for the former Clemson cornerback looking to become a first-round selection in Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft, home is exactly where he needs to end up.

Terrell hails from Atlanta and attended Westlake High School, which sits about 15 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons.

It just so happens, that’s a franchise looking for a top-tier cornerback and picking No. 16 overall. Terrell happens to be a pro prospect who a couple weeks ago looked more like a second-rounder but has recently shot up draft boards.

The last time anyone saw Terrell in a game, it didn’t go well. He struggled to stop LSU receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson from making plays in the national championship game.

However, after many analysts and experts rewatched the SEC Tigers win the title, it wasn’t a lack of competition. Terrell was just a hair away from making some plays and in some instances had good coverage. The ball was just thrown so well from likely No. 1-overall selection Joe Burrow.

“I would say I’m a competitor. I don’t like to back down from competition,” Terrell said at the NFL combine in February. “I’m going to give the receiver my best and I know I’m going to get theirs. We’re just going to compete for the whole four quarters.”

The year before that LSU game, it was Terrell getting the best of Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide when he produced a pick-6 in Clemson’s 2018 national championship game victory.

Terrell has the size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) and college production (over 100 tackles, 6 interceptions in his Clemson career) to play at a high level at the next level. He's considered a top-5 player at his position. 

The Falcons, meanwhile, are rumored to be looking to will and deal and potentially move up from 16th to get a corner, but there's also buzz coming out of Atlanta that they really like Terrell if they end up staying in the middle of the draft. 

There's also a chance the Falcons work a trade to acquire another first-round selection, which could also help them land Terrell. 

His physicality and press coverage ability would fit well into the system of Dan Quinn, the team's head coach and defensive mind. The Falcons feel sold on last year's fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield being a regular starter on one side of the field, but 2018 second-round selection Isaiah Oliver, who was tied for seventh-most receptions allowed last year, hasn't garnered the same belief from Quinn. 

That's led to many experts predicting Terrell, Florida's C.J. Henderson and Alabama's Trevon Diggs to the Falcons. 

"Day in and day out he goes against elite players," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He’s played in big games and made big plays. Just confident. He’s put in a lot of work. He’s in a great place physically. He really understands the game. He’s a guy that can take a guy away, for sure."

Other potential fits

•Las Vegas Raiders love Clemson players. General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden took three in the 2019 NFL Draft. They also hold the No. 12 and No. 19 picks Thursday and need a cornerback to play opposite another former Tiger DB in Trayvon Mullen. Terrell would have instant chemistry with the Clemson players and have an instant opportunity to play in Vegas. 

•Minnesota Vikings are a wild card because of two first-round picks and pressure to land immediate impacts to the 2020 season. This is a popular destination in recent days for Terrell to land, and it would put him on a playoff contender this fall. There are worse situations to be in. 

•San Francisco 49ers are shopping for help at this key position, and while they could use the 13th overall pick to select a receiver or move down in the draft to acquire a cornerback, they're also a team to keep an eye on if Terrell slips to Friday's second round. Veteran corner Richard Sherman is entering the final year of his contract. 

•Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are two other teams with interest in cornerbacks and Terrell. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Korey Foreman Decommits From Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have had an incredible run of recruiting success, however that success took a small step backward Tuesday, as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman decommitted from the Tigers.

Zach Lentz

by

SNOOK74

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2014 Class

Continuing the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we revisit the Tiger's 2014 class.

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Swinney on Simmons Detractors: 'They're Crazy'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls NFL detractors of Isaiah Simmons "crazy" if they don't think the former Tigers hybrid linebacker isn't worth a high draft pick this week.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's Class of 2013

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.Today we continue the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we continue with 2013 class

Travis Boland

NFL Draft: Packers Are Best-Case Scenario For Tee Higgins

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins may or may not be a first-round selection in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft, but there is an ideal situation out there for him: the Green Bay Packers, who pick No. 30 overall.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2011 Class

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.Today we continue the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we continue with 2011 class

Zach Lentz

Leggett, Spiller Among 2020 Clemson Hall of Fame Class

The Clemson Hall of Fame 2020 class, announced Monday, includes running back C.J. Spiller and forward Trevor Booker, who were both in their first year of eligibility, and legendary baseball coach Jack Leggett.

CU Athletic Communications

The top QB recruit looks back on multiple calls with Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

States Top Kicker Opens Up About Recruitment

Will Fowler, the top kicker in South Carolina, opens up about his recruitment and where Clemson stands

JP-Priester

Swinney on Deshaun Watson: He's a Winner and a Killer

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed his third year in the NFL, and is making his former head coach look more and more like a prophet with each passing season.

Zach Lentz