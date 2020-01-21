ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

"Best Is the Standard" Has a Deep Meaning

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — “Best is the standard.”

That phrase can be seen inside the Clemson Tigers’ indoor facility, the new football complex and the coaches’ offices. But while it may be simple for some, for head coach Dabo Swinney the phrase has a much deeper meaning.

"Sometimes people may take that the wrong way. You don't see win national championships up there. That's not our goal. Our goal is to be the best we can be,” Swinney said. “We want to be our best. Whatever God gave you, be the best you can possibly be. That applies in every area whether it's the best coach you can be, the best player, whatever.

untitled shoot-1036
Coach Dabo Swinney

“If you're a walk-on, commit to be the best you can be. You probably won't be a starter, but be the best you can be with what God gave you and you can live with whatever the results are. When you're trying to be THE best, that's comparing yourself to other people. We want to be the best Clemson can be. It's effort, preparation, work ethic, attitude - -all the things that you can control and relevant to you being your best. It's sleep, nutrition, what you do when no one is watching."

The phrase does not only include the football team. It is meant to include the team’s home for seven Saturdays each fall — Death Valley.

And Swinney has already been thinking

“From a huge project standpoint, there are other things down the road,” Swinney said. “There are things I’d love to see happen in the stadium that I think would be great for Clemson football and some of the fans.”

Those “other things” appear to be plans to enclose the east side of the stadium, similar to the current WestZone side of the stadium.

The WestZone, a dream of former head coach Tommy Bowden, was completed in two phases. The first phase, completed in 2009 after beginning in 2004, enclosed the west end zone of the stadium, while adding luxury boxes and club seating as well as new locker rooms for the football team.

The second phase began in 2011 and featured the oculus, the main entrance to the WestZone, a four-level museum and an expansion of the north concourse.

untitled shoot-
View of Clemson Memorial Stadium from the indoor practice facility. T

“I think they’ve done a nice job (on the stadium),” Swinney said “We revamped all the suites and the boxes and we created that whole SouthZone. That’s been great and so there’s been a lot of things to enhance the fan experience. The box opportunities, the WestZone has been phenomenal. I think some type of EastZone is probably going to come. When down the road, I don’t know. But I think you have to always be thinking toward those things.”

Until the time comes when the athletic department is ready to pull the trigger on an "EastZone" project, Swinney has his list ready.

“There are things from a housing standpoint that I think are important that we address down the road,” Swinney said. “Always looking ahead and always paying attention down the road. You never arrive. If you arrive, you get passed by. We just want to continue to strive to get better to have consistency within our program.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

Zach Lentz

Chase Brice: A Backup With a Legacy

Chase Brice played the backup role to Trevor Lawrence for two seasons at Clemson, and while he's entered the transfer portal, he hopes he's leaving behind a legacy rarely found in a reserve role.

Brad Senkiw

by

Tigerne

WR Review: A Tale of Two Seasons

Clemson’s 2019 wide receiver group was full of star power but struggled to find an identity in the most important games of the season.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players heading to Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne to Return for Senior Season

The Clemson Tiger junior running back and two time ACC Player of the Year has chosen to return for his senior season.

Morgan Thomas

Is the ACC Really a 'Clown Show'?

It was only a small part of a larger story devoted to standout teams from across the college football landscape, but ESPN writer Chris Low caused a stir recently when he claimed that the Clemson Tigers had been “owning the SEC” since 2012 with victories, not only against Alabama, but against rival South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Zach Lentz

by

Jcarll

Little Things Help the Tigers When It Comes to the Big Things

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, there is a reason that his program has been able to maintain their dominance regardless of the opponent--they make a big deal out of the little things.

Zach Lentz

RB Review: Etienne Dominant, Young Backs Explosive

Here's a breakdown of what Clemson did at the running back position. It's the first in a 10-part series reviewing each position in 2019.

Zach Lentz

Isaiah Simmons to Turn Pro

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and is expected to be a high first-round selection.

Brad Senkiw

QB review: Lawrence Led the Way For a Big Season

Here's a breakdown of what Trevor Lawrence and Clemson did at the quarterback position. It's the first in a 10-part series reviewing each position in 2019.

Brad Senkiw