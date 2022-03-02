Big Spring for Clemson’s Backup Defensive Ends

Once again Clemson signed a top 10 recruiting class in 2022, but the biggest moves for the Tigers came in January when defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry announced they were returning for another season.

Both have graduated so it was assumed they might dart for the NFL once the 2021 season wrapped up, especially Thomas. However, things changed along the way, and they decided to return to Clemson as graduate seniors.

Their return means the Tigers have everyone back across the front of their defensive line in 2022. It is a defensive line that helped Clemson rank ninth nationally and second in the ACC with 42 sacks and seventh nationally against the run (96.3 yds allowed/game).

Last year, Thomas started 10 of the 12 games he played in, while earning second- and third-team All-ACC honors. He tallied 27 tackles in 2021, including 5.5 for loss. He also 3.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Henry had his best season at Clemson last fall. He was credited with 28 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble while playing in all 13 games. He started four.

The two graduate seniors return to team up with junior Myles Murphy—a second-team All-ACC selection—at defensive end, along with Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis at defensive tackle. When throwing in the quality of depth at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions, the Tigers’ 2022 defensive line has a chance to rival that of the 2018 group, also known as the “Power Rangers.”

As excited as Clemson is to have Thomas, Murphy and Henry together, 2022 will be a big year for the Clemson’s backups at defensive end, which begins on Wednesday when the Tigers begin spring practices.

Justin Mascoll is a redshirt senior. He started two games last year and has 11 career starts under his belt. Kevin Swint, a junior, moved from linebacker to defensive end last spring and bulked up to 255 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame.

Greg Williams, a redshirt junior, will compete for playing time as well. In his limited opportunities, Williams has shown flashes of what he is capable of.

Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff redshirted last year as true freshmen. They are the future of the defensive end position at Clemson. Both are former top 100 players coming out of high school and Denhoff was Clemson’s 2021 MVP of the Power Hour program, which works with Clemson’s strength and conditioning staff during segment meetings.

Denhoff and Patterson are both listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds on Clemson’s official roster heading into the spring.

Swint, Williams, Patterson and Denhoff are the future at defensive end for Clemson, and this spring will be big for them as they continue to grow into their roles.

The Tigers will begin spring practices today, and are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.