Biggest Challenge Heading Into Notre Dame: Finishing Drives

When the Clemson Tigers head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday night, they understand that they will have to be better in every area of their game. Especially when it comes to getting seven instead of three.

"Really, it comes down to our execution and just being able to finish some of the drives maybe that we've stalled in when we pass the 50-yard line. There's been a couple times where we haven't finished in the end zone really, and not having to leave it up to our kicker who's so good," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "Thank goodness we have B.T. Potter, he's just been amazing. But just being able to finish in the red zone is something that I'd like to see us do a better job of, and of course, taking care of the football."

The Tigers currently rank third in the FBS in red zone conversions, having converted 38 of 39 trips into points. However, to Streeter's point, the Tigers' rank falls to 22nd when looking at touchdowns, where they are scoring seven points only 71.79% of the time.

"There's a lot of things that you always want to work on, and number one, just execution on certain aspects of our game," Streeter said. "Obviously, we wanted to address the turnovers that we had against Syracuse. I mean, that was something that we were doing so well heading into that game, I know we were in the top five in the country going into that game as an offense, of holding onto the ball. So obviously, we addressed that and did a few more ball security drills, just to make sure that it's emphasized. That would be the main thing that we really, really wanted to emphasize.

"And then just getting better individually, like everybody going into last week having goals, set goals for the open week, how are you going to get better? What are three things or five things that you can do individually to get better? And that's what they did. I had opportunities to meet with the guys and meet with them and just talk to them about, what are their goals, how are you going to get better? And so each of those guys did that, wrote those goals down, and I felt like attacked them really, really well."

