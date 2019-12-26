Braden Galloway is Back

It has been over a year since a drug screening that took several Clemson players out of the mix for the playoffs. Braden Galloway was one of those players.

He tested positive for a substance that’s banned by the NCAA, Ostarine.

As a freshman last season, Galloway added another valuable option in the passing game to an already stacked offense. He is eligible to play, for the first time in a year, this Saturday in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Galloway believes that he can be a game-changer in the upcoming bowl game.

“Just bringing my speed to the game, hopefully being a mismatch for the other linebackers or safeties, and just run out there and try to do the best I can to make everyone else around me better,” Galloway stated in Thursday’s media day. “Encouraging other tight-ends whenever they’re out there, no matter what they’re doing.”

Galloway has taken fifteen-to-twenty drug tests, since testing positive last season, to make sure that he has no banned substances in his body.

“I really just put my faith in god every time there is a drug test,” Galloway said. “I hope and pray that nothing crazy happens like this again. I don’t wish this on any player, not players here not players from others, because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

When asked what helped get him through this situation the most, he said it was his faith and the fact that his teammates and staff continued to treat him the same as they would any other player.

“I’ve always been going to church and stuff but really, I put my faith in God, and trust that he always has a plan,” Galloway said. “I was looking back on this earlier, if I would’ve gone to another school where it’s just about football, I don’t think I could’ve gone through this past year. People still support me. Some football staff just serve peoples talents, and obviously I wasn’t able to perform on the field. I was still treated like every other player out there.”

Being suspended for the regular season was not a complete lsos, as he looked at the game from a different perspective, which increased his love and passion for the game.

“Just sitting on the sideline and being able to watch the crowd and smaller interactions between players, staff, and trainers,” Galloway said. “It was just the joy and appreciation that everybody in the facility and on this team has for one another and it’s amazing.”

Galloway will be looking for playing time along starting tight end J.C. Chalk, Davis Allen and Luke Price. While tight ends haven’t been a huge part of Clemson’s offense this year, Galloway knows his role with the offense differs from the other tight ends.

“Some people are asked to do different jobs, I’ve been asked to do different things than some of the other tight-ends,” Galloways said. Travis (Etienne) is asked to do a lot more than some of the other running backs, it just depends, it's just the type of player you are and the coaches know that better than anybody, so just trust the plan they’re putting together. Just believe in that.”