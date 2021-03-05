Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei Picking Up Right Where He Left Off Last Year

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway told the media on Wednesday that sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is having a great spring so far, picking up where he left off last year.

After becoming so accustomed to catching passes from Trevor Lawrence over the past three seasons, the Clemson receivers are now having to get used to reeling in passes from a new quarterback.

The Tigers have an abundance of experience at most of the skill position spots on offense, but at quarterback, sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is set to step into the role vacated by Lawrence.

Senior tight end Braden Galloway met with the media on Wednesday and said so far through the early stages of spring practice, Uiagalelei is working on the little things, such as his timing with the receivers, as he settles into his new role as the team's starting quarterback.

"He's learning the offense, getting more detailed about it," Galloway said. "You know, getting the timing right with different receivers. We have new guys here and obviously some of the veterans that are still here, so he's just getting the timing down, but he's having a great spring, and really, he just picked it up from where he left off last year."

Galloway said that what fans got to see of Uiagalelei as a freshman last season when he made two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame, was just a small portion of what the quarterback is capable of.

"I think everybody got to see a little glimpse of, you know, what he was capable of last year against BC and Notre Dame," Galloway said. "But I mean obviously he's calm, cool, collected in the pocket, and off the field as well."

Dabo Swinney echoed Galloway's sentiments last week on the first day of spring practice and the Tigers' head coach thinks there is a lot to look forward to with Uiagalelei at the helm of the Clemson offense.

"I'm super excited you know and how can you not be," Swinney said. "You got a sneak preview of what this kid can do. Man I mean, unbelievable what he did last year. I mean, Boston College, he found out on a Wednesday night or Thursday that, 'Hey you're gonna be the starter.'

"Then when he got his opportunity, man, he was unbelievable. I mean, and then to go to Notre Dame for your first (road) start and throw for more yards than any quarterback in history against Notre Dame. So I think we all got a lot to look forward to in that young man."