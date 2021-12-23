Streeter Brings Different Perspective to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Streeter Excited About Opportunity to Oversee Clemson Offense, While Also Serving as QB Coach
    Streeter Excited About Opportunity to Oversee Clemson Offense, While Also Serving as QB Coach

    New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is looking forward to running the Clemson offense from the perspective of also being the quarterback's coach of the Tigers.
    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Brandon Streeter will bring a different perspective to the offensive coordinator role at Clemson. 

    Not only is he a former quarterback himself, but he's also the quarterback's coach for the Tigers and Clemson has not had the same coach fill both roles since Chad Morris left following the 2014 season.

    Streeter spent six years calling plays before coming back to Clemson after the 2014 season, filling that void on the staff left by Morris' departure. Three of those years were spent at Liberty and three at Richmond. He was also in charge of the quarterbacks at both schools while serving as offensive coordinator.

    When he decided to leave Richmond to come back to Clemson as part of Dabo Swinney's staff, Streeter was still coaching quarterbacks but it was Tony Elliott calling the plays, with the help of Jeff Scott, as the two would serve as co-offensive coordinators.

    With Elliott overseeing the running backs at the time, and Scott coaching the wide receivers, it was a dynamic that Streeter had yet to see up to that point in his coaching career. While the two helped lead Clemson to unprecedented success as co-coordinators, Streeter is anxious to run the Tigers offense, and from a quarterback coach's perspective.

    "I love the opportunity to call plays and be the quarterback's coach," Streeter said on Saturday. "Because, you know, Tony did an unbelievable job. I didn't know how that would work because I've never been a part of a team until I got here seven years ago, I've never been a part of a team where the quarterbacks coach wasn't calling plays. So, at first, I was a little skeptical and I was like, how's this gonna work, you know, because I'm with the quarterback all the time."

    Clemson made six consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff with Elliott serving as the primary play-caller, winning two national titles in the process. While Streeter isn't looking to come in and make wholesale changes to what the Tigers do on offense, he is looking forward to devising gameplans and calling plays, with direct knowledge of the quarterback's perspective in mind.

    "We all know, Tony and Jeff did an unbelievable job managing all that," Streeter said. "They gave me a voice too, which helped, but they just managed it so well. But I am excited about hey, I know exactly what the quarterback knows and understands and what he's most confident in. And so I'm excited about working with the quarterback and just developing that game plan and developing what makes them so confident."

