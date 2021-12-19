Brandon Streeter Ready to Put His Stamp On Clemson Offense

CLEMSON- Generally, when a team gets a new offensive coordinator, that means a whole new system. Along with that comes an entirely new playbook.

Those kinds of changes tend to lead to steep learning curves for players, no matter how experienced they are. At Clemson, despite the fact that the Tigers are transitioning from one offensive coordinator to another, that won't be the case.

With Tony Elliott now the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, Brandon Streeter will now oversee the Tigers' offense. While Streeter does have six years of experience when it comes to being an offensive coordinator, don't expect a massive overhaul of what Clemson does on the offensive side of the ball.

"First and foremost, like we said whenever Tony and Jeff (Scott) took over seven years ago, it's not anybody's offense, but the Clemson offense," Streeter said after practice on Saturday. "And we truly believe that and that's how we talked to the kids. This is the Clemson offense. There wasn't anybody else's name on it other than the whole entire staff, putting their heads together and creating a philosophy through our head coach, who has been incredible with the process."

Although, while Streeter will not bring in a new scheme, and will be basically calling plays from the same playbook that the Tigers have been using for years, that doesn't mean Clemson's new offensive coordinator doesn't plan on putting his personal stamp on the offense going forward.

"There's going to be some similarities for sure," Streeter said. "But like all of us whenever you have a role, like offensive coordinator, you're gonna have your twist to it. You're gonna want to do things or emphasize things, that might not have been emphasized in the past. But like I said earlier, I mean, Tony was a great guy to learn from, and so I'm going to take a lot from what he did, and make it my own. Because I'm not Tony. I'm just going to be Brandon Streeter, and that's who I am."

After spending the past seven seasons working from the Clemson sidelines as the quarterback's coach, Streeter will now move up into the box, a position he's more than comfortable with.

"That's the plan, to be up in the box," Streeter said. "Just feel like you can see it better, you can be a little bit more locked in, not as many distractions up in the box. So yeah, I'm excited about that as well. That's how I did it before whenever I was a coordinator."

Streeter spent three years (2009-11) as the offensive coordinator at Liberty, before moving on and taking over the offense at Richmond. In his three years (2012-14) with the Spiders, Streeter helped guide Richmond to a top-20 finish in passing offense each season. That included a 314-yard average, eighth-best in the nation, in 2014. The Spiders also averaged 461 yards per game, 19th-most in the nation, and were second in third-down conversion percentage (51.6) and third in first downs (332).

Richmond was seventh in the nation in passing yards (328) in 2013. Almost every individual game, season and career school passing record was established during the 2013 season with Streeter at the helm. The 2012 Richmond offense was 20th in passing offense and 21st in scoring offense.

After spending the past seven years at Clemson absorbing everything he could, on top of the experience he already had, Streeter feels more than ready for this new role, ready to help usher in a new chapter for the Tigers' offense.

"Just to have this opportunity with this team, the culture that we've created, and the people that I've been able to learn from, it's been incredible," Streeter said. "And I just truly appreciate the opportunity that coach Swinney has given me. You know, I've been here for seven full years now. And it's been an awesome ride. Just really excited about getting into this role and coaching up these kids."

