Now in his first spring practice as Clemson's offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter said the revamped coaching staff has made some tweaks to the Tigers' offense, but at the same time, won't try and fix something that isn't broken.

After an unusually down season, the Clemson offense is looking for a fresh start this spring, under a revamped coaching staff.

After consistently fielding one of the nation's most explosive offenses under the guidance of Tony Elliott, the Tigers struggled mightily in 2021.

Clemson finished next to last in total offense in Elliott's final season, and this spring, new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is looking to put his stamp on the offense, but at the same time doesn't see the need for any major overhaul.

"There's stuff that we've tweaked in the run game and the passing game," Streeter said. "Not major things, but there's been some. You go back seven years since I've been here, there's been some ridiculous production on the offensive side of the ball. So there's got to be some give and take. Yes, there's plenty we got to improve at. But the other side of it is, you don't want to try to fix something that's not broken either. So there's kind of that fine line."

Coming into his first spring running the offense, one of Streeter's primary objectives was not only getting each player to understand what they were doing on the field, but also why they were doing it.

"I think that it's very, very important for players to understand the why and the big picture of what we're doing," Streeter said. "I know that sounds like kind of generic but there's a lot of guys that you assume they know why we're doing it and they really don't. So I think our coaches have done a great job of really explaining the big picture to our players. And when they when you see their eyes like 'oh, that's why we're doing it this way,' or 'that's why we're teaching it this way.' So just being very detailed in the teaching part."

And going back to the bowl game, Streeter thinks the players have responded well to that approach.

"Anytime you have a new start to something, or like you said a fresh start with new people, new faces, I mean, it's something different," he said. "So when you have something different, there's usually some excitement to it. Our guys, starting in the bowl game, as far as that first opportunity that I had and the coaches had, I mean, they responded right away. So it was very clear to me that hey, they're gonna respond to how I coach and respond to what we want as a staff. And that's fun. That's the first step."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

