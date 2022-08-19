Brandon Streeter Says Clemson Offense is Building Confidence With Option Routes

Brandon Streeter is "very pleased" with how the Clemson offense is progressing with his installment of more option routes in the passing game.

The first-year offensive coordinator for the No. 4 Tigers is implementing it as a way to put opposing defenses in a "tough situation" this season.

"I think we're definitely doing it more than we have in the past," Streeter said. "There's definitely some concepts where we want to adjust the route based on what kind of defense we're getting. There's a fine line with that."

Giving the receivers, running backs and tight ends the ability to change where they're going and the quarterback where he's throwing the ball based on the defensive alignment isn't necessarily an easy task to learn. There's adjustments and recognitions that have to occur after the ball is snapped.

"It's very important that we grind them and we're all on the same page because when you're reading routes a lot the biggest issue is when you're not on the same page. The quarterback throws it one way and the receiver's running the other way," Streeter said. "Just getting a lot of repetition, and teaching, teaching, teaching and getting better and better. They'll gain more confidence from it."

It takes time to build confidence in that system, but Streeter feels good that his offense with DJ Uiagalelei working as the starting quarterback is getting the hang of it.

"We've been on the same page most of the time," Streeter said. "There's been a few instances where we need to clean it up. For the most part, we've been really, really clean."

