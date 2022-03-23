Skip to main content

Brandon Streeter Weighs In On Clemson Quarterbacks: 'There is No Automatic Starter'

After a recent practice, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter weighed in how freshman Cade Klubnik already pushing DJ Uiagalelei and the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Cade Klubnik is already pushing the Clemson quarterbacks.

Taking part in his first spring practice after enrolling in January, the freshman might not be to the point where he's battling for the starting job, but offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter noted after a recent practice that he's already pushing the other quarterbacks, including starter DJ Uiagalelei.

"I wouldn't say it's a battle yet, but of course, he's pushing," Streeter said.

Heading into the spring, Streeter wanted to see all Uiagalelei and Klubnik, as well as Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms, push one another to be better, and so far that's exactly what he's seen.

"I think all four of the quarterbacks that are taking reps are pushing each other," Streeter said. "And that's what I talked to all four of them about the beginning of the spring. It's just, man, we're here to get each other better."

A season ago, the Tigers endured inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball, including the quarterback position. While Uiagalelei is the incumbent at the position, the culture inside the program dictates that the junior quarterback once again earns the right to be the starter at Clemson.

"There is no automatic starter," Streeter said. "That's not how it works. It's not what our program is about. Our program's about earning it. And what's happened in the past, You got to re-earn. And so that's a big philosophy of our program."

Since the end of last season, Uiagalelei has made a concerted effort to be better than he was a season ago, and according to Streeter, the work he's putting in is already paying off.

"First off, DJ has done an incredible job between the bowl game and spring ball," Streeter said. "Getting his body right, getting his mind right, and going to work and I'm really, really proud of him for doing that. And I wouldn't expect anything different. No excuse guy at all, and he just goes to work."

Cade Klubnik

And with Klubnik now in the fold, and already looking the part, Uiagalelei is being pushed in ways he wasn't last spring and fall, something Streeter said is only going to make the quarterback better.

"And of course, with Cade getting here, another high profile guy, that's gonna push you," Streeter said. "And again, he's done a great job of that. He's handled that situation very, very well."

