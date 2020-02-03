Breeland Picks Off Pass In Super Bowl

Former Clemson standout and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepted San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It's the first time a Clemson player has ever had an interception in the Super Bowl.

Breeland, making his first Super Bowl appearance, had two interceptions during the regular season.

Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins made a catch of 28 yards on the first Chiefs play after the pick. Kansas City settled for a field goal to increase its lead to 10-3 with 9:36 to play in the first half.

Check back for more updates on the three former Clemson players participating in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.