Breeland Picks Off Pass In Super Bowl

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson standout and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepted San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

It's the first time a Clemson player has ever had an interception in the Super Bowl. 

Breeland, making his first Super Bowl appearance, had two interceptions during the regular season. 

Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins made a catch of 28 yards on the first Chiefs play after the pick. Kansas City settled for a field goal to increase its lead to 10-3 with 9:36 to play in the first half.

Check back for more updates on the three former Clemson players participating in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

Former Clemson QB Chase Brice Picks Duke

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced on social media that he's transferring to Duke after he graduates in May. He'll have two years of eligibility left to play for head coach David Cutcliffe.

Brad Senkiw

OL Spring Preview: Major Makeover Coming

Clemson must replace four starters on the offensive line. Spring practice will allow a deep and talented group to build chemistry and continuity in hopes of having another strong season up front.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Buddy Pough's Impact Reaches To Clemson

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough has impacted hundreds, if not thousands, of lives during his 19-year head coaching tenure. But Pough’s reach and impact is not lost on one coach in particular—Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott

Zach Lentz

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players Set For Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Photo Gallery: Clemson Men's Basketball v. Syracuse

Photos from the Clemson Men's basketball game against Syracuse University Jan 28, 2020 by Susan Lloyd

Susan Lloyd

Trio Of Former Tigers Set For XFL Debut

Next Saturday, the XFL, a league full of former college and professional players in hopes of continuing their career, will kick off to give everyone some more football to watch after Super Bowl Sunday.

Brad Senkiw

Kier Meredith's Fully Healthy, Ready To Go

After two injury plagued seasons Kier Meredith is healthy and ready to mmake an imapct

JP-Priester

Jonathan Baehre Suffers Another ACL Injury

Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre re-tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Friday.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview: RBs

The 2020 Clemson Tigers received a huge boost to their running game as two time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne decided to return for his senior year.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football

Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Zach Lentz