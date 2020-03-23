AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Venables Pleased With Grinders At Safety

JP-Priester

As Clemson opened spring practice, one of the biggest questions on the defensive side of the ball pertained to replacing three of the teams four starting defensive backs. 

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is being tasked with replacing both starting safeties, as well as one of the two starting corners before the 2020 season kicks off against Georgia Tech on September 3rd.

Through the early portion of spring, before it was canceled due to the threat of COVID-19, Venables had been pleased with what he had seen from his young safeties. He feels like the Tigers have plenty of talent to work with, and isn't overly concerned about the lack of experience.

"The skill set is there," Venables said. "We've got length and instincts, and good speed. Guys can cover. We feel like we got good range so we're not limited in what we can do in the back end. Again, a group of guys that are very coachable, that put in a lot of work so far."

One thing Venables had been overly impressed by is the players willingness to put in the work. While it wasn't all good, he was pleased with the guys ability to keep moving forward, even after a bad day on the practice field.

"We've been blessed for the most part," Venables said, "to have guys that haven't been distracted and they're willing to put the work in. Again, stick to it when success doesn't happen right away. You have a bad day, come back and fight harder. That's what it's all about."

Through the early part of the spring, players had been working on the little things. Venables stresses the fundamentals, and his players know he has a recipe that has been very successful.

"We're really just trying to get better at the fundamentals," Venables said. "Understanding what we do, rolling in a lot of guys in and out at all three levels, and chemistry and cohesion and the re-establishment, if you will, that will take place over time."

The Tigers defensive coordinator thinks he has a group of grinders. His players know they can't just show up and go through the motions, on or off the field. Success is in the details, and Venables had seen a focus on the little things. 

"It's been a group of guys that are very willing to put the time in," Venables said. "Because you got to put the time in. You can't just show up and by osmosis become a good player. You got to really grind and it's got to go well beyond the practice field. The weight room, and the film room, and all the extras."

The Tigers have a system in place that has seen the team make five consecutive playoff appearances, and win two national titles in the last four years. Earning time in that type of program is a process, and Venables thinks that while inexperienced, his group on the back-end is certainly capable of keeping the run going.

"It's a process, and it's a commitment, and it's consistency, but it's exciting," Venables said. "Like I said, it's a really, again, a talented group of guys that have a humility about them, and so far seems to have a toughness about them. Because it's tough what we ask them to do. All those things play a part in that. The guys that can do that, the teams that can do that, at the end of the spring, at the end of the summer, you're going to have a chance to win a bunch of games."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich's Open Letter to Clemson Fans

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich issued a public letter to Clemson fans, alumni, boosters and supporters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Defensive Lineman: 'Everybody Wants to Make Each Other Great

Head coach Dabo Swinney has described this year’s D-Line as “different”. Williams believes that being different from last year doesn’t mean they can’t produce like last year.

Connor Watson

Travis Etienne Determined To Go Out A Winner

While Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to improve his NFL draft stock in his final season, there are still some other goals left for the veteran running back to obtain.

JP-Priester

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

JustcallmeChristian

Could Isaiah Simmons Play Close To Clemson? One NFL Draft Expert Says Odds Are On Panthers

As each day of NFL free agency passes, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons still looks like a top-10 selection in the April NFL draft, but where he ends up is tricky. One draft expert puts the highest odds on a team close to where the Tigers play: the Carolina Panthers.

Brad Senkiw

Amari Rodgers Opens Up on Clemson Young Quarterbacks

Amari Rodgers has spent four years catching passes from some of the best quarterbacks in the nation, when it comes to one of the biggest battles on the Clemson football team–the backup quarterback job—he knows a thing or two.

Connor Watson

The Clemson Tiger Brand Has Gone National

Over his tenure as head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has built a recruiting machine. That machine doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

JP-Priester

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Explains What Makes Swinney Great

The family atmosphere that Dabo has brought to Clemson football has caught the attention of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Alex Whisnant

by

MattySolo

Why Deshaun Watson Should Want out of Houston

After several years of bad moves by Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, it is time for former Clemson quarterback to explore a way out of Houston.

Alex Whisnant

by

TheLogic

No Days off for Clemson Football's Lannden Zanders

Even with the spring practice season cut short by COVID-19, Clemson sophomore safety Lannden Zanders is still finding ways to get ready for the season ahead.

Alex Whisnant