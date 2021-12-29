Brent Venables Thanks Clemson Family, Players

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a heartfelt message to Clemson supporters and players on social media Wednesday prior to the No. 19 Tigers' Cheez-It Bowl game against Iowa State.

Here's his entire message from the former Clemson defensive coordinator, who left for the OU job earlier this month:

"Words can't fully describe my family's love and appreciation we have for Clemson & the Clemson Family! Our lives have been enriched beyond our comprehension because of the PEOPLE of Clemson! "Thank you" from the bottom of our hearts for the constant love & support. What an amazing BLESSING the last 10 years has been for our family. Clemson will ALWAYS be home to the Venables Family! To the former Clemson Players I want to "Thank You" for your tireless commitment to a culture of excellence...Don't Forget, CULTURE is the SOUL of an Organization! Defend the Standard! As Coach Batson says, the quality of the construction is dependent on the commitment of the CREW! "Distractions" are the Enemy of Greatness...GO BE GREAT! You will GROW what you PLANT - continue to BELIEVE, keep the FAITH, no matter what, for FAITH, no matter what, is the substance of things HOPED for...It's the preview of life's coming attractions! KEEP DREAMIN'...until to meet again. Much Love & Thankfulness Coach V.

Venables started working for head coach Dabo Swinney in 2012 and produced some of the nation's top defensive units, helping the Tigers win two national championships and reach the College Football Playoff semifinals six times since 2015. Venables got his first head coaching job opportunity from OU, where he previously worked as an assistant.

