Brett Favre on Jacksonville "They should take Smith over Lawrence"

NFL Legend Brett Favre in an interview with TMZ Sports says he would take Devonta Smith over Trevor Lawrence first overall.
Trevor Lawrence has been the obvious number one prospect in this draft for a few years now, and is considered one of the highest rated incoming rookies since Andrew Luck almost a decade ago. Even before the season started everyone knew Lawrence would be highly coveted by teams in the running for the first pick.

A stud receiver out of Alabama may shake things up however. The winner of the 2020 Heisman trophy and the Offensive MVP of the College Football Championship, Devonta Smith. Experts had Smith going high, mostly around the 3rd-8th picks of the first round, but NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks differently. 

"I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," the NFL legend says ... "I would take DeVonta Smith."

The quarterback situation in Jacksonville is not pretty. Mike Glennon is listed as the starter with Gardner Minshew off the bench. Glennon is 31 so the Jaguars shouldn't expect a breakout year if they decide to start him again. Minshew is younger and has shown some sparks of being a good quarterback but also has very poor performances to balance it out.

