Brice to Enter Transfer Portal

The Clemson quarterback room got a little lighter Thursday, as backup quarterback Chase Brice took to Twitter to announce his intentions to transfer.

Brice has been rumored for the last month to be headed back to his home state of Georgia to become a Bulldog,

Entered 2019 bowl season having completed 82-of-136 career passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions over 383 career snaps in 24 games … also entered the bowl season with 30 career carries for 187 yards with a rushing touchdown … was an unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

Before Clemson: Led Grayson High School to state championship in 2016 and a 40-7 record as the starting quarterback over the last four years … national top-200 prospect by Rivals, regardless of position, he is rated No. 184 overall … No. 16 in the state of Georgia and No. 10 at his position by Rivals … No. 11 player in the nation at his position by 247 Sports … No. 15 prospect at his position by ESPN … led Grayson to 14-1 record and the AAAAAAA state title as a senior … team was ranked 10th in the final USA Today Top 25 … just the second state title in school history … had incredible senior year passing the ball, with 33 touchdown passes and only three interceptions … completed 173 of 269 passes for 2,830 yards … completion percentage was .643 and his passing efficiency was 190.9 … completed 18-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in that state title game … as a junior, led Grayson to the semifinals of the state playoffs and a 13-1 record … threw for 2,703 yards and 29 touchdowns against just nine interceptions … led team to 10-2 record as a sophomore, he completed 139-229 for 1,941 yards and 20 touchdowns … started six games as a freshman as well … for career, was 524-848 for 7,977 yards and 89 touchdowns against only 25 interceptions … had 62 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions over last two years … all-state, all-county and all-metro selection … wore #2 at Grayson, where he played for Jeff Herron … recruited by Brandon Streeter.