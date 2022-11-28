Brown: ‘Clemson has been the standard in the ACC’
CLEMSON, S.C. — Though Clemson did not win the league last year, Mack Brown believes if you want to be the ACC Champion then you have to take down the Tigers.
Brown and his North Carolina Tar Heels will get that chance Saturday when they take on Clemson in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Clemson to Host Penn State In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson returns home to face off with Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Clemson’s Defense has Not Seen Anyone Like UNC’s Drake Maye
If Clemson’s defense thought Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman was tough to defend or South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler was a challenge, wait until they get a look at North Carolina’s Drake Maye.
5 Clemson Storylines for ACC Championship Week
The postseason begins this week for Clemson, which has to quickly get over the loss to its rival, prepare for a top-notch quarterback and figure out how to boost its own signal-caller's confidence again.
