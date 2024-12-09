Bryant Wesco Jr. Has Career Day for Clemson Tigers in ACC Title Game
The Clemson Tigers were able to win the ACC Title on Saturday night in what ended up being a thrilling game against the SMU Mustangs.
Coming into the ACC Title Game, it looked like it was going to be a fun one on paper. With two of the better offenses in the conference going at it, this game did not disappoint.
The Tigers were able to jump the Mustangs early, taking a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. However, a lot of credit has to go to SMU for getting themselves back in the game. The Mustangs made some big plays in the second half, and they had all the momentum toward the end of the game, as they tied it up with less than 30 seconds to play.
Luckily for Clemson, they were able to avoid overtime, as Nolan Hauser hit a 56-yard kick to give the Tigers the win.
While it was a team effort and a lot of players stepped up, one player who played great was freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. After the game, Wesco spoke about the big win.
“We knew what was on the line,” Wesco said to Sam Walters of The Clemson Insider. “We all played with our hearts, and knowing that was one of the toughest games we’ve been a part of. Being able to go into this championship and win it like that, that’s one for the books for me. That’s what we have been stressing… just keep that energy up, and everybody will be pumped up,” Wesco said. “The energy stayed up on the sideline, and we didn’t falter. We didn’t give up.”
It was an amazing performance from Wesco, as he was a big reason why the Tigers jumped out to an early lead with his two touchdowns in the first quarter. Overall, he led the team in receiving with eight receptions and 143 receiving yards.
In what was the biggest game of his young career, he ended up setting new career-highs in multiple receiving categories.
The development and the big game from the freshman wide receiver is certainly encouraging for Clemson moving forward. In the first round of the College Football Playoff, they will be facing a very talented Texas Longhorns team.
If Cade Klubnik, Wesco, and Antonio Williams are able to continue to play at a high level, the Tigers could have a chance to pull off a big upset in the CFP.