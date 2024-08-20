Budding Clemson Tigers Star Named to True Freshman Preseason All-America Team
The No. 14 Clemson Tigers are less than two weeks away from starting the 2024 season in Atlanta against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Clemson has a big task ahead of it. The Tigers have a true freshman ready to help.
On3.com released its true freshman preseason All-America team on Monday and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown made the list.
Brown, 6-2, 235 pounds, played his high school ball at Jefferson in Commerce, Ga. Coach Dabo Swinney told reporters recently that Brown is one of several freshman who have flashed the ability to contribute during fall camp.
Charles Power, who is the director of scouting and rankings for On3, believes Brown can make a contribution early this season.
“He can run from sideline to sideline, is very physical, and is the top linebacker to sign with the Tigers in some time,” Power said. “This is a type of player who has the potential to be a defensive fulcrum for Clemson and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s scheme, and I think has a lot of potential as a blitzer and just physical presence on defense for the Tigers.”
Brown played both linebacker and running back in high school last year and Power said the case could be made that he was the top non-quarterback in the country.
He was one of the most decorated recruits in the Class of 2024. He was ranked a consensus Top 30 player nationally and MaxPreps ranked him as the country’s top all-around athlete, as he also ran track and wrestled. The list of previous MaxPreps winners includes Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry.
Last year he was named the winner of the High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation. He was also the USA Today HSSA National Defensive Football Player of the Year. According to most services he was the top linebacker in the country.
He was named Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and won Mr. Football in Georgia for 2023 from Georgia Public Television.
If he chose to play offense, he could help Clemson there, too. He rushed for 2,289 yards and 36 touchdowns and 40 touchdowns overall. On defense he had 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks and two interceptions. He even served as the punter, finished with a 44.5-yard average.
On3 2024 True Freshman All-America Team
QB Dylan Raiola – Nebraska
RB Jordan Lyle – Miami
TE Trey’Dez Green – LSU
WR Cam Coleman – Auburn
WR Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State
WR Ryan Williams – Alabama
OL Kevin Heywood – Wisconsin
OL Jordan Seaton – Colorado
OL Josiah Thompson – South Carolina
OL Cooper Cousins – Penn State
OL Anthonie Knapp – Notre Dame
EDGE LJ McCray – Florida
EDGE Dylan Stewart – South Carolina
DL Justin Scott – Miami
DL William Echoles – Ole Miss
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa – Notre Dame
LB Sammy Brown – Clemson
DB Zabien Brown – Alabama
DB Boo Carter – Tennessee
DB Koi Perich – Minnesota
DB Aaron Flowers – Oregon
ATH Terry Bussey – Texas A&M