    • October 25, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Emerging As Another Destination For Deshaun Watson

    As talks continue to heat up there is a new potential suitor for the former Clemson national champion, Deshaun Watson.
    The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching and another team has entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. Carolina Panthers are now noted to be in on the star quarterback.

    “Carolina was heavily involved in on Deshaun Watson back in February and March, before the sexual assault allegations,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “I was told they were going to outbid just about anyone at that time”.

    Carolina started off the season winning their first three games and have since lost four in a row. Sam Darnold was off to a nice bounce back, until he was not. Darnold was benched in yesterday’s 25-3 loss to the New York Giants where he threw an interception and had just 111 yards passing on 25 attempts. Darnold could be playing himself out of a job very soon, if he has not already.

    Being traded to the Panthers it was always hopeful that Darnold could revive his career after just not working out with the New York Jets. On the season the former USC quarterback had a 7-8 touchdown to interception ratio and is a huge part of his team’s losing streak. If Carolina could get a massive upgrade in Watson, they would surely do it - anyone smart would.

    “I was told that Deshaun Watson is open to considering multiple options, it is not Miami or bust,” Fowler said.

    As reported before, Miami is still in the mix and this news could be good for them. Dolphins did not want to bid against themselves, so other team’s stepping forward would be a welcome sign in South Beach. Currently there have been rumors of the Eagles and now the Panthers joining the growing crowd.

    The NFL trade deadline is on November 2nd and with this latest report there is a real possibility that Watson comes back to some familiar territory if the Panthers can put together the best package. 

    The Panthers' odds of making the playoffs, according to FanDuel, currently sit at +960.

