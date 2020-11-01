SI.com
AllClemson
Mike Williams With Highlight Reel TD Catch Against Broncos

JP-Priester

Mike Williams is doing the kind of things Clemson fans remember him most for in the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos.

Currently Williams has 4 catches for a team-high 83 yards, including a one-handed 29-yard touchdown grab that put the Chargers up 21-3 over the Broncos early in the third quarter. 

Williams was selected seventh overall by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite having missed some time injured, he came in todays game with 13 catches on the season for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. 

As a Tiger, Williams will be remembered most for some of his highlight reel catches he made during his senior season in 2016 when Clemson won its first national championship under current head coach Dabo Swinney. 

Williams had 177 career receptions as a Tiger, accumulating 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns. This coming with Williams having missed pretty much the entire 2015 season after suffering a neck injury. 

So far in his NFL career, Williams has 116 catches, 1,973 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

