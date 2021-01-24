Chiefs Sammy Watkins a Game-Time Decision for AFC Championship

Injuries just seem to keep hampering the NFL career of former Clemson wideout Sammy Watkins.

The latest one came when Watkins suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter of a December 27 game against the Atlanta Falcons. It was his second calf injury this season.

It was an injury was wasn't supposed to keep him out very long and the Chiefs were hopeful that Watkins would be back in time for the playoffs.

However, that has not been the case. According to reports, while he is officially a game-time decision, the Chiefs aren't optimistic that Watkins will be able to go in today's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs would love nothing more than to have Watkins back. Since arriving in Kansas City, he's had some of his best performances in playoff games, catching 24 balls for 464 yards and one touchdown. He's earned himself the nickname "Playoff Sammy" among a portion of the fan base.

This season Watkins has 37 receptions for 421 yards, with two touchdowns. During his three years in Kansas City, he has caught 129 balls for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns.