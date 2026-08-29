Christian Bentancur is Looking to Follow in The Footsteps of Previous Clemson TE Greats

Clemson football brought back former offensive coordinator Chad Morris to go into his previous role for the 2026 season. One thing is for certain: tight ends will be involved.

Third-year player at the position, Christian Bentancur, saw the results for some of those players who previously played tight end in Morris’s offenses. Names like Dwayne Allen and Brandon Ford were standouts in his previous scheme, and Bentancur will look to do the same next season.

He’s already seen the changes that could have him shine, beginning next week.

“I love it. I mean, Coach Morris, he’s lively,” Bentancur said. “He’s got us out there yelling at everybody; it’s going to be really fun to see. I’m excited.”

The excitement for next season’s offense also comes from being a close-knit group. Throughout meetings or even events off the field, Bentancur says that everybody within the program works as one. It’s a helpful refresh for a program that went 7-6 last year after lofty expectations.

“I love everyone on this team,” he said. “I mean, you just saw it. Everyone’s really connected this year, and there’s no separate pods or segments. Everyone’s together, and we’re really such a team.”

A closeness like the one he’s referring to could help during important moments, especially down the stretch of the year.

“From the o-line to the receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, everyone’s just connected,” Bentancur said. “We’re just such a connected team and a connected group this year, and I feel like that chemistry will really lead us in tough moments.”

Of course, for the Lakemoor, Illinois, native to have the starting role at any point in the season, he will have to beat out senior Olsen Patt-Henry, who has had a strong offseason while recovering from injury. Knowing Morris’s offensive scheme, there could be multiple tight ends throughout the season making plays.

In fact, Bentancur sees plenty of players getting in the end zone for the program, beginning next weekend.

“We’re explosive. We’re really, really explosive,” he said. “We got a bunch of people that can make touchdown plays and it’s going to be a lot of fun to see this year.”

However, the new scheme will allow the tight ends to stand out more than ever before, and the highly-touted junior will look to follow in the footsteps of those who were previously able to do so.

“He’s had a long list and a ong histroy of really good tight ends, so I’m excited to see what this year brings.”

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