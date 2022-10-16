Clemson 24 Florida State 14: Halftime Analysis

TALLAHASSEE, FL- Fourth-ranked Clemson leads Florida State 24-14 at the half, as the Tigers scored 10 late second-quarter points to break a 14-14 tie.

Halftime Analysis

Huge fumble recovery for Tyler Davis after Myles Murphy forced a Jordan Travis fumble near midfield with just under a minute remaining in the half. Clemson quickly turns that into points as the offense goes 42 yards in just three plays, highlighted by a Will Shipley 36-yard run. Two plays later DJ Uiagalelei runs it in from five yards out. Momentum changing drive right there.

Much-needed fourth-down stop for the defense with 5:58 left in the half. Nate Wiggins was able to deflect a pass intended for Johnny Wilson as the Seminoles were deep in Clemson territory. The Tigers then go on a 12-play, 39-yard drive that resulted in a B.T. Potter 47-yard FG.

Florida State has found a way to penetrate Clemson's stout run defense. The Tigers came in allowing opponents just 62.3 YPG and just 2.2 YPC. The Seminoles already have 139 and are picking up 6.0 YPC. Wes Goodwin has to find a way to slow down Trey Benson, who is picking up 11.5 YPC.

Clemson is allowing the Seminoles to convert 50% of their third down opportunities, a number that needs to be lower in the second half.

On the opposite side, the Tigers finally found something in the running game late in the half. Will Shipley has 10 carries for 67 yards.

The Tigers have also been attempting to get Shipley the ball out in space, particularly on swing passes. as the sophomore RB has a team-high five catches.

Outside of one or two throws, Uiagalelei has been on target. The junior is 10-of-15 passing for 149 yards, with two touchdown passes and one touchdown run. Most importantly, he is protecting the football.

Antonio Williams continues to prove how valuable he is to the Clemson offense. The freshman wide receiver has 76 receiving yards, including a 59-yard TD catch.

After they were held in check a week ago, Clemson is trying to get both Davis Allen and Jake Bringingstool involved in the passing game. Bringingstool already has a touchdown catch. Allen has one catch, as well, and was open for a big play over the middle in the second quarter but Uiagalelei's pass was off-target. This offense is at its best when the tight ends are involved.

