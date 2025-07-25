Clemson Adds Legacy Commit to 2027 Class
With a strong recruiting class already in place for the class of 2026, the Clemson Tigers are also starting to build momentum with their 2027 class.
Class of 2027 defensive back Christian “PJ” Chancellor, son of former Clemson defensive back Chris Chancellor, has announced that he will be committing to Clemson.
The legacy commit is currently unranked on 247 Sports. He has received offers from schools like Central Michigan, Southern Miss and Delaware.
Chancellor’s recruitment process began to take off this summer, announcing his offer to Clemson on June 3 shortly after participating in the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp.
His father, Chris, played four seasons at Clemson, starting 44 games while totaling 106 tackles, making nine interceptions and breaking up 41 passes. After his collegiate career, Chancellor spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before becoming a City of Clemson police officer.
Through two seasons at Daniel High School, Chancellor has made 55 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and caught three interceptions. He also contributed on offense, totaling 34 catches for 402 yards and four touchdowns. As a freshman, Chancellor played a key role in helping Daniel secure its third-straight South Carolina 3A State Championship.
Chancellor is the third player to commit to Clemson in the class of 2027, and the first defensive back commit. Besides Chancellor, the Tigers also have pledges from linebacker Max Brown and quarterback Kharim Hughley. As of July 25, Clemson’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 12th best in the country.