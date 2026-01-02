Former Clemson Assistant Takes Promotion at Samford, Per Report

At this point, the Samford Bulldogs’ coaching staff is starting to feel like an extension of the Clemson Tigers’.

Since hiring former Clemson analyst John Grass as head coach, the Bulldogs have added several former Tigers assistants to their staff.

Their latest hire is a longtime Clemson coach, reportedly taking a promotion to join Samford’s staff.

Former Tigers co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn is expected to become Samford’s defensive coordinator, according to a recent update on his X profile.

After spending 16 seasons coaching high school football, Conn arrived at Clemson in 2016.

The 54-year-old started as a defensive assistant, and ultimately worked his way up to being the Tigers’ safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. He also served as the team’s special teams coordinator in 2021.

Throughout his ten seasons at Clemson, he has helped the Tigers reach the National Championship four times, winning twice.

He is a longtime friend of head coach Dabo Swinney. The two met as teammates at the University of Alabama in 1990 and have maintained a strong relationship since.

When Swinney announced that Conn would not be returning, he released a statement praising his former teammate and assistant.

“I’m forever grateful for Mickey and all the outstanding players he’s coached and all the memorable wins and championships we’ve earned together in the last decade,” Swinney said.

Although Samford is yet to make an official announcement about his hiring, Swinney hinted that Conn would be embarking on a new opportunity after announcing his departure.

“I’m excited for upcoming opportunities he may have to go and call a defense and take the next step in his career,” Swinney said.

While the former Tigers coach has led some of the nation’s top defensive units throughout his decade at Clemson, his position group was one of the team’s most apparent weaknesses throughout the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers finished with just the eighth-best coverage grade in the ACC. They also ranked in the top half of the conference in passing yards allowed, giving up 251.2 yards per game through the air.

Besides Grass and Conn, former Tigers Paul Tyson (quarterbacks coach), Drew Swinney (wide receivers coach), Will Gilchrist (special teams), Brandon Thomas (offensive line coach), Montralius Mosley Jr. (running backs coach, chief of staff).

As of Thursday, Clemson has yet to hire replacements for any of these coaches and is still searching for a new offensive coordinator following Garrett Riley’s firing earlier in the week.

