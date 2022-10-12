Clemson at Florida State: Blue-Chip Talent Comparison

For the first time since 2018, Clemson and Florida State will square off in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The No. 4 Tigers (6-0, 4-0) will be looking to win its seventh straight in the series, while also trying to extend the nation's longest active winning streak to 13 games.

The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) have dropped two straight, the most recent coming in heartbreaking fashion, 19-17 on the road at NC State.

Blue-Chip Comparison

Quarterback

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DJ Uiagalelei (CU) 2020/5* 1 (Pro Style) 10 Jordan Travis (FSU) 2018/3* 24 (Dual-Threat) 889

After a lot of unexpected struggles during his first season as Clemson's full-time starter, DJ Uiagalelei has bounced back in a big way. The junior quarterback is completing 64% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Uiagalelei has also become a factor in the running game, forcing teams to respect his ability to make plays with his legs.

Jordan Travis also comes in playing at a high level, though. The Florida State offense goes as he goes. He's completing 63% of his throws and had nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. However, Travis is just as dangerous as a runner as he is as a passer, as evidenced by his 108 rushing yards in the loss to NC State.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Running Back

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Will Shipley (CU) 2022/5* 2 32 Phil Mafah 2022/4* 11 185 Treshaun Ward (FSU) 2020/3* 84 1267 Trey Benson 2020/4* (Transfer from Oregon) 21 375

With Kobe Pace out for at least the next few weeks, the Tigers' running back depth has taken a hit. However, with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, Clemson still has one of the best one-two punches at the position. The Seminoles bring a solid stable of backs to the table, as well, with both Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson averaging over six yards per carry.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Wide Reciever

Player Class/Stars Position Overall Joseph Ngata (CU) 2019/4* 9 52 Beaux Collins 2021/4* 12 86 Antonio Williams 2022/4* 6 61 Mycah Pittman (FSU) 2019/4* 15 94 Ontaria Wilson 2017/3* 75 740 Johnny Wilson 2020/4* 21 116

This game will feature blue-chip talent all over the field. Clemson wins out when it comes to pure talent, but Florida State has the edge when it comes to experience. Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins give the Tigers two big bodies on the outside, while Antonio Williams provides the team with a dynamic playmaker in the slot.

Johnny Wilson, Ontraria Wilson and Mycah Pittman give the Seminoles a trio of wideouts all capable of taking the top off the defense.

Advantage: Push

Tight End

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Davis Allen (CU) 2019/3* 39 807 Jake Briningstool 2021/4* 1 61 Carmen McDonald (FSU) 2018/4* 15 290 Wyatt Rector 2018/3* (Transfer W. Michigan) 36 (Dual-Threat QB) 1289

Carmen McDonald comes in with just eight catches on the season, but he is averaging more than 25 yards per reception, meaning Florida State doesn't use the tight end a lot, but when they do, they tend to result in explosive plays.

The Tigers come in with two tight ends capable of creating mismatch nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators, and for the first time in several years, the coaching staff is making a concerted effort to get both involved in the downfield passing game.

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jordan McFadden (CU) 2018/3* 66 819 LG Marcus Tate 2021/4* 8 127 C Will Putnam 2019/4* 5 (OG) 101 RG Walker Parks 2020/4* 5 (OT) 50 RT Blake Miller 2022/4* 16 208 LT Robert Scott Jr (FSU) 2020/3* 39 508 LG Dillan Gibbons 2017/3* (Transfer N. Dame) 38 (OT) 374 C Maurice Smith (FSU) 2019/3* 58 1093 RG D'Mitri Emmanuel 2017/3* (Transfer Charlotte) 81 721 RT Jazston Turnetine 2020/3* (Transfer S. Carolina) 6 46

Florida State doesn't have one blue-chip talent along the offensive line, however, the Seminoles have brought in multiple transfers to help solidify a group that has vastly underwhelmed in recent seasons. This is arguably the best offensive line Florida State has had in recent memory.

On the other side, Clemson comes in with blue-chip prospects at every position but LT. However, that's where Jordan McFadden resides, a player that has undoubtedly outplayed his recruiting rankings. He is currently considered one of the best LTs in the ACC and has been named second-team ACC in each of the past two seasons.

Advantage: Clemson

Defensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE KJ Henry (CU) 2018/5* 3 14 DE Xavier Thomas 2018/5* 1 3 DT Bryan Bresee 2020/5* 1 1 DT Tyler Davis 2019/4* 12 137 DE Myles Murphy 2020/5* 1 7 DE Derrick McClendon II (FSU) 2019/3* 37 495 DE Fabien Lovett 2018/3* (Transfer Miss St) 18 436 NT Robert Cooper 2018/4* 9 117 FOX Dennis Briggs Jr 2018/4* 25 (DT) 324

You will be hard-pressed to find a defensive front more talented than what Clemsonwill field Saturday night in Tallahassee. For the first time in quite some time, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry will all be on the field together. Even while dealing with some injuries, the Tigers have once again been stout against the run, allowing teams just 2.4 yards per carry.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebackers

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank WILL Treanton Simpson (CU) 2020/5* 1 (OLB) 26 MIKE Jeremiah Trotter Jr 2021/4* 5 37 SAM Barrett Carter 2021/5* 3 33 LB Tatum, Bethune 2019/3* (Transfer UCF) 104 (OLB) 1370 LB Kalen DeLoach 2019/4* 13 (OLB) 221

Coming into the season, Clemson might have featured the ACC's most talented group of linebackers on paper. However, there was some inexperience with Jeremiah Trotter in the middle. Trenton Simpson had to adjust to making the move inside, and Barrett Carter, despite getting his feet wet last season, had never started a game. Six games in, though, and this group is really rounding into form. All three were all over the field last weekend and played pivotal roles in the Tigers shutting down the Boston College offense.

Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach give Florida State a solid duo of linebackers, as well. They are fast and physical. Bethune leads the team in tackles (45) and is second in tackles for loss (6.5).

Advantage: Clemson

Secondary

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Sheridan Jones (CU) 2019/4* 15 130 SS Andrew Mukuba 2021/4* 8 167 FS Jalyn Phillips 2019/3* 37 448 CB Nate Wiggins 2021/4* 7 118 CB Omarion Cooper (FSU) 2021/4* 23 285 BUCK Akeem Dent 2019/4* 7 50 FS Jammie Robinson 2019/3* (Transfer S. Carolina) 32 393 NB Kevin Knowles II 2020/3* 48 588 CB Renardo Green 2019/3* 47 486

The Tigers' corners have taken their fair share of criticism this season and through the first four games, it was warranted. However, since getting lit up by Sam Hartman in Winston Salem, this group has stepped up and played their best football of the season in the wins over NC State and Boston College. Nate Wiggins is starting to resemble the player the coaching staff raved about in fall camp and backup freshman Toriano Pride has come into his own as well.

Florida State also features a pretty stout backend. The Seminoles are allowing just 170 yards per game and are led by veteran safety Jammie Robinson, who back at the ACC Kickoff, was adamant that his team would be ready for the Tigers this season, after letting one get away from them in Death Valley last season.

"We could have beat them last year but we slipped up a couple of plays that made us lose the game," Robinson told All Clemson. "But we're gonna see them this year, we're gonna see them."

Advantage: Florida State

