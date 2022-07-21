CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Having played for both the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida State Seminoles, DB Jammie Robinson is fairly familiar with Clemson.

Robinson was a member of the Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class, earning a starting job for South Carolina in 2020, before deciding to transfer to Florida State after the firing of Will Muschamp.

Having been a member of both programs, Robinson has a firsthand perspective of each school's rivalry with Clemson.

"I think South Carolina and Clemson is more of a rivalry than Florida State and Clemson," Robinson told All Clemson.

However, Robinson believes that the longstanding traditions between Clemson and South Carolina resemble more of what he considers a rivalry than that of the Tigers and Seminoles.

"South Carolina and Clemson, that's a big rivalry," Robinson said. "But Florida State and Clemson is not really a rivalry, I don't think."

After knocking off the Seminoles 30-20 last season, Clemson is currently riding a six-game winning streak over Florida State. However, the final score isn't quite indicative of how close the game actually was and Robinson, who was credited with 6 total tackles and 1 TFL in the loss, fully believes the Seminoles let one get away from them in Death Valley last October.

It's a loss that still doesn't sit well with the talented defensive back as Robinson patiently awaits the October 15 matchup scheduled to take place in Tallahassee this season.

"We could have beat them last year but we slipped up a couple plays that that made us lose the game," Robinson said. "But we're gonna see them this year, we're gonna see them."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

