Clemson At NFL Combine: Higgins Talks, OL Gets Measured

Brad Senkiw

While players have yet to take the field at the 2020 NFL Combine, it was another busy day for draft hopefuls in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday. 

The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends who went through measurements Monday spoke with the media Tuesday and talked about NFL teams they've spoken with, even if it was informal.  

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins, per Higgins and reports, has already been linked to several teams this week, including the Giants, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos and Bills. The potential first-round pick had plenty to say and left plenty of people talking about him after his media session. 

Former Clemson guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum both went through the measurement tests Tuesday. 

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock had some thoughts on former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who's expected to be a top-15 draft pick.

Wednesday's combine schedule includes measurements for Simmons and the rest of the linebacker participants while the offensive linemen will go through media and team interviews. On-field workouts begin Thursday. 

