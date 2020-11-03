SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson at Notre Dame: Offensive Numbers Favor Tigers

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers continue to boast one of the nation's top offenses, even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence running the show.

Entering this week's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Tigers rank second in the nation in scoring offense, 10th in total offense, eighth in passing offense and 55th in rushing offense.

The Fighting Irish currently rank 20th in scoring offense, 29th in total offense, 71st in passing offense and 11th in rushing offense.

The key offensive stat comparison tells a small part of the story of the lopsided nature of these two team's offenses—with Clemson holding an advantage in every major category, except time-of-possession.

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 5.46.56 PM

However, those numbers do not show how dominant the Tigers are compared to the Irish.

The Tigers own an advantage in plays per game, yards per play, yards per pass, quarterback sack percentage, pass play percentage, completion percentage, punts per play, red zone scoring percentage, as well as fumble recovery percentage and GA fumble recovery percentage.

The short is, even though both teams are tied (12 each) with regards to the number of categories they win, the Tigers win the ones that matter—namely the ones involving the quarterback. 

There is one caveat to these numbers, they are, all but one game, largely due to the quarterback that is not playing this week—Trevor Lawrence. 

However, the Tigers' offense did not take much of a step backward in Saturday's come-from-behind win over Boston College.

D.J. Uiagalelei made the most of the first start of his college career for the Tigers on Saturday and the freshman signal-caller did not disappoint, throwing for more than 340 yards and completing 73 percent of his passes in helping lead Clemson back from an 18-point deficit in a 34-28 win. 

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 5.47.04 PM
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

According to Betonline.ag, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss the next game against Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

Spiritual Keith

Wayne Gallman Scores Rushing TD for Second Consecutive Game

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman found paydirt on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Compares 2016 and 2018 National Championship Teams

Las Vegas Raiders and former Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow breaks down the 2016 and 2018 National Championship season and what made them so special

Christopher Hall

Call Him 'Big Cinco', Call Him 'Throwin' Samoan', Just Don't Call Him 'Wiggly Lee'

Clemson has never had an issue with the pronunciation of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's name, but that was another cruel consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

Collin Sadler, a 2022 offensive lineman and SI-All American committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

JP-Priester

Clemson Drops from Favorite to Win CFP; Behind Alabama and Ohio State

Not only has quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped from Heisman frontrunner to Heisman hopeful, but, for the first time in the 2020 season, the Clemson Tigers are no longer the favorite to win the national title.

Zach Lentz

Clemson 34 Boston College 28: Position Grades

Clemson topped Boston College on Saturday and All Clemson goes back to grade each position group on how they performed in the comeback win.

JP-Priester

by

oberggx

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei: 'I've Been Down Before'

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei helped lead the Tigers to a come from behind win over Boston College on Saturday making his first collegiate start in place of the unavailable Trevor Lawrence

JP-Priester

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles

Zach Lentz

Mike Williams Has Spectacular One-Handed TD Grab Against Broncos

Former Clemson and current Chargers WR Mike Williams makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against the Broncos

JP-Priester