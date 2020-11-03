Clemson at Notre Dame: Offensive Numbers Favor Tigers

The Clemson Tigers continue to boast one of the nation's top offenses, even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence running the show.

Entering this week's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Tigers rank second in the nation in scoring offense, 10th in total offense, eighth in passing offense and 55th in rushing offense.



The Fighting Irish currently rank 20th in scoring offense, 29th in total offense, 71st in passing offense and 11th in rushing offense.

The key offensive stat comparison tells a small part of the story of the lopsided nature of these two team's offenses—with Clemson holding an advantage in every major category, except time-of-possession.

However, those numbers do not show how dominant the Tigers are compared to the Irish.

The Tigers own an advantage in plays per game, yards per play, yards per pass, quarterback sack percentage, pass play percentage, completion percentage, punts per play, red zone scoring percentage, as well as fumble recovery percentage and GA fumble recovery percentage.

The short is, even though both teams are tied (12 each) with regards to the number of categories they win, the Tigers win the ones that matter—namely the ones involving the quarterback.

There is one caveat to these numbers, they are, all but one game, largely due to the quarterback that is not playing this week—Trevor Lawrence.

However, the Tigers' offense did not take much of a step backward in Saturday's come-from-behind win over Boston College.

D.J. Uiagalelei made the most of the first start of his college career for the Tigers on Saturday and the freshman signal-caller did not disappoint, throwing for more than 340 yards and completing 73 percent of his passes in helping lead Clemson back from an 18-point deficit in a 34-28 win.