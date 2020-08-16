Clemson Backfield is Loaded with Talent

Clemson's running back room was already well-respected. But it appears the Tigers' backfield may be deeper than ever before. RB No. 1 and Heisman contender Travis Etienne said rookie running backs Kobe Pace and Demarkcus Bowman are already standing out in practice.

"Demarkcus and Kobe are both great running backs and Demarkcus really showed some explosive things today," Etienne said after Friday's session of fall camp. "He's young but he's come in here and is able to grasp the knowledge and just be himself around everybody. Kobe is a bigger back but he's very explosive and just a great guy," he said.

Etienne, who also shares the backfield with Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher, said the sky is the limit for the two talented newcomers.

"It is up to them to determine the future because they could go as far as they want to," the senior said.

It''s not just Etienne who has taken notice of the newest editions to the Tiger backfield, either. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also spoke highly of Bowman earlier this week.

"Demarkcus is as advertised. Running with the ball, he's got the juice in his legs and he can really go," Elliott said.

