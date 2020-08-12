Clemson OC Tony Elliott Excited About Demarkcus Bowman's Potential

They say the rich get richer and when it comes to Clemson's backfield in 2020, that certainly appears to be the case.

Clemson already has a pair of Heisman contenders in the backfield with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. But the talent doesn't stop there.

The Tigers also have running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher in addition to newcomer Demarkcus Bowman. The highly-touted rookie is a five-star standout from the Sunshine State who rushed for over 5,000 yards in just three seasons.

On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott provided the media an update on the true freshman.

"Demarkcus is as advertised. Running with the ball, he's got the juice in his legs and he can really go," Elliott said. "The big thing for him is if you go back and watch where we came from, it is a totally different philosophy. They were huddled up, slow-paced, and the quarterback went to the sideline every play. So the biggest challenge for him right now is just getting adjusted to the communication," he said.

While Bowman will have to endure his share of growing pains as he learns the full scope of his responsibilities, Elliott is confident in his freshman running back.

"He has a great understanding of football and right now we are just getting to pads and we're still continuing to install. I'll know more later on how he is with pass protection but right now he is everything as advertised as far as his speed and natural ability to run," Elliott said.

While Elliott didn't address any potential redshirt for Bowman this season, with Clemson's current running back room, it would make sense to slowly pull the freshman along this season. With that approach, he can learn from Etienne, Dixon, and Rencher, perhaps get a few late-game carries and be prepared for a major role in 2021 as a redshirt-freshman.

Bowman committed to Clemson over the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Miami, among others.