Clemson Boss Says Tigers Will ‘Compete With Anybody’ In Revenue Sharing Era
The NCAA vs. House settlement is still in federal court. But all parties are hopeful that it will be approved soon and the revenue-sharing era in college sports can begin next summer.
If it happens, Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney says the football team is ready to compete right away.
“We’re going to be in a great spot when the revenue sharing starts,” Swinney said during his weekly radio show on Monday in comments gathered by tigernet.com.
In fact, Swinney said the Tigers “… have the money here,” as in if Clemson was clear to share it, it could.
If the House settlement is approved there will be an expansion of scholarships, which will require schools to opt-in to sharing up to $22 million per year to current and future student-athletes.
There will also be roster limits that have been agreed to in the settlement. The roster limit for football would be 105. Men’s and women’s basketball would be allowed 15 spots each. Baseball would get 34 spots, softball would get 25 spots and volleyball would get 18 spots.
Earlier this year the athletic department announced Clemson Ventures, which is designed to maximizing revenue-generation strategies for the department.
The new program is designed, in part, to help support those future revenue-sharing efforts. It will adopt a private sector business model that includes full-service marketing and NIL agency capabilities.
It will also manage the school’s multimedia rights integration, original media content, sales and marketing efforts and a business operations unit.
For now, Swinney said the Tigers have continue to build on their NIL efforts, which support student-athletes, which is something those athletes weren’t able to do as recently as three years ago, before the NCAA suspended their rules around it.
“These next 10 months or so, we’ve got to do a great job of supporting the NIL aspect and making sure that we can do a great job with just being competitive with the kids that are on our roster and the kids that we’re recruiting.”
The NIL portion is part of what is holding up the House settlement from being approved.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 in ACC) are preparing to host the Stanford Cardinal in a night game in Death Valley on Saturday. The two schools have never met in the regular season, though they met once in the 1986 Gator Bowl.
As Stanford joined the ACC this August, this will be a conference game for both teams.